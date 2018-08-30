The paroled “Bolder Than Most” rapist from the 1980’s is recommended for release in Ja­cumba Hot Springs at a

place­ment hearing on Oct.12.

Alvin R. Quarles, now 56, has served 25 years of his 50-year prison term imposed in 1989, and since 2013, he has been confined at a state psychiatric facility.

Quarles has been declared a sexually violent predator (SVP) which is why he is still being held. He was sentenced under a former law in which he only had to serve half of his prison term, but the law has since changed.

The issue of his suitability to be released on strict condi­tions was approved in May in a trial before San Diego Superior Court Judge David Gill, who will conduct the placement hearing on Oct. 12.

The District Attorney’s office strongly opposed the release of Quarles, who was nicknamed the “Bolder Than Most” rapist because he sexually assaulted women at knifepoint while their boyfriends or husbands were asleep.

Quarles pleaded guilty to four counts of rape as well as six counts of residential burglary and two robberies. The DA’s

of­fice said there were 14 different adult victims.

The DA’s office says he was diagnosed with sexual sadism disorder, voyeuristic disorder, with an antisocial personality disorder.

Quarles first petitioned to be released in 2016.

Gill will hear public com­ments at Oct. 12 hearing from anyone, but the Safe Task Force will accept comments by letters at 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, Calif. 92123 up to Sept. 5. They will also accept e-mail comments at sdsafe@sdsheriff.org by Sept. 5 and those commu­nications will be delivered to the judge.

If Quarles is released, he will be under supervision by Condi­tional Release Program which is operated by Liberty

Health­care Corporation since 2003.

Liberty hires security guards to be present with every re­leased sex offender for accom­panying him on all errands and are present most of the time at the residence. It is proposed that Quarles be released to a residence on Desert Rose Ranch Road.

The population of Jacumba Hot Springs in 2010 was 561 residents.

The area is patrolled by sher­iff’s deputies assigned to the Boulevard/Jacumba substation.