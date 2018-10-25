If you are watching the very popular Netflix’s series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” adapt­ed for streaming by Mike Fla­nagan, you may want to get on the Alpine Library’s wait list to read the book it is based on. It’s a popular book right now.

The late Shirley Hardie Jack­son, born 1916 in San Francisco and died 1965 in Vermont, was an American writer, mostly known for her works of mys­tery and horror. The Haunting of Hill House, published in 1959, is considered by some to be the best ghost story ever written.

Alpine Library’s branch man­ager, Jennie Bergstrom, noted this of another of Jackson’s books:

“I read ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle’ earlier this year,” said Bergstrom, “It is beautiful­ly written and totally chilling. Not what you would expect.”

The Alpine branch, part of the County of San Diego system, has 13 copies of ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ all of which are checked out with a wait list of 10.

“You can add your name online with your library card and pin number,” said Bergstrom, “You can also get it as an eBook.”

Bergstrom noted other Hal­loween, scary books that are popular this time of year are Ste­phen King books and mystery author Charlaine Harris.

“We have the book “The House with a Clock in its Walls” by John Bellairs,” said Berg­strom. The 2018 movie, based on the book, is currently showing in local movie theaters. To add your name to a wait list visit: www.sdcl.org/.