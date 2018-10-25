Dia de los Muertos, the time-honored Day of the Dead ritual, traces its roots back to the Aztecs honoring their deceased some 3,000 years ago.

It’s a celebration of life and death marked by remembering and preparing special foods in honor of those who have departed. It is believed the spirits of the dead visit their families on Oct. 31 and leave on Nov. 2.

Though similar to American Halloween with its themes of death and spirits, El Dia de los Muertos is neither morbid nor gloomy, but a festive remembrance of those departed.

Convinced the dead would be insulted by mourning or sadness, Dia de los Muertos celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, parties and activities the dead enjoyed in life.

While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is celebrated all over Latin America with colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skel­etons).

The Day of the Dead in pre-Hispanic times was observed by Mexi­can people maintaining deep and personal ties with their dead. In fact, family members were often buried directly underneath their homes.

When the colonizing Spaniards arrived, they brought with them their Catholic customs, including All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day. Mexicans eventually blended their strong spiritual ties to the dead with the influencing Catholic holidays of All Souls’ and All Saint’s Day.

Holiday observers believe that during the Day of the Dead, spirits return to Earth for the day to be with their families. Little angel (an­gelitos) spirits arrive on Oct. 31 at midnight and stay for 24 hours. Adults come the next day and stay through Nov. 2.