This year’s Alpine 4th of July Parade and Festival is expected to be bigger and better than last year’s, according to coordinator Pene Manale of the Kiwanis Club of Alpine.

Presented by the Kiwanis Club, the Alpine Mountain Em­pire Chamber of Commerce and the Alpine Community Center, the celebration will start with a bi-plane flyover, a wolf on a mo­torcycle, donkeys and more in the 10 a.m. parade down Alpine Boulevard to Tavern Road.

The march ends near the fes­tival at the Alpine Community Center Park, 1830 Alpine Blvd. Two bands, children’s activities, food, vendors and more will keep the fun going until 2 p.m.

“We’ve got a lot of community involved in this, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Manale said. “Uncle Sam and his assistants will pass out small flags along the parade route. It’s going to be bigger than last year — bigger, better, definitely family- friend­ly.”

She said volunteers are still needed to carry parade sponsor banners.

“If it weren’t for the sponsors, we couldn’t have the parade,” said Manale.

The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians is this year’s major event sponsor.

Children’s Nature Retreat; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; Baron’s Market and Alpine Landscape Materials are also sponsors, in addition to many local businesses and organiza­tions.

Manale said this year’s pa­rade has about 50 entries so far, including Grand Marshal Roy Athey, former owner/operator of the small Descanso, Alpine & Pacific Railway.

“We’re going to have Rollo the clown, who will be on stilts,” said Hilde Hinchcliff, parade coordi­nator. “That’s a biggie for kids. He’s also going to be at the fes­tival.”

The Alpine Outlaws, Gym Trix tumblers, floats, small scooters and bikes will be in the parade. Hinchcliff said anyone can participate.

The red, white and blue In­dependence Day for everyone includes Uncle Sam posing for pictures inside the Community Center lobby during the festi­val.

Outside the center, there will be additional shade in the park for games, a dunk tank, bounce house and shopping with more than 20 vendors, Manale said.

“What better place to come together with family, friends, community members to cele­brate our nation’s independence than the Community Center,” said Louise Phipps, President of the Community Center’s Board.

Chamber Executive Director Jeff Morris said that “working with the Community Center and the Alpine Kiwanis has been wonderful.”

“I grew up with 4th of July Pa­rades in my hometown and it’s wonderful to see this Celebra­tion of Independence happen here in Alpine as well,” Morris said.

Call (619) 659-8707 to be in the parade and (619) 659-8727 for general event information.