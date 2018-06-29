Alpine’s second annual 4th of July Parade and Festival takes place next Wednesday on Alpine Boulevard and is still open to those who want to participate in the parade.

“Anybody can be in the parade — decorate a hat, a shirt, a bike or a dog,” said Hilde Hinchcliff, who oversees entries. “This is our second year.”

Sponsors include the Alpine Kiwanis Club, Alpine Com­munity Center and the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce.

Would-be participants can download an entry form from the chamber’s website.

After the parade a festival starts at 10 a.m. in the Alpine Community Center Park.

“This is the first year we’re participating,” said Kim Fuson, owner of Fantasy Donkeys.

Two of her donkeys, Indepen­dence Day, also known as Daily, was born on the 4th of July and will be 3 years old. The other donkey, D.C. or Dark Chocolate, will be there and both will be “decked out in red, white and blue,” she said. “These two boys are not trained on liberty train­

ing (donkeys that dance to music) but sure are parade experts.”

Fuson is training miniature don­keys how to dance to music for a future show.

“This whole town turns out,” said Pene Manale, Kiwanis director of the parade and festival.

“This parade probably costs around $5,000. It is a not-for-profit event. Technically we start plan­ning three months in advance. I have a committee of 15. The big­gest job is getting the permits. It’s a big deal to shut down a road.”

Manale said she works hard on the project for the children and “building the community.”

“We get sponsorships and the county gives a grant,” Manale con­tinued, “We’ll have two bands, the Jazz Express Band and Ideas.” A festival with food vendors, mu­sic, bounce house, games and more is planned to coincide with the approximately one-hour parade that starts at 10 a.m. It is recommended you secure a viewing spot as early as 8:30 a.m.

Viejas Band of Kumeyaay In­dians is a major sponsor.

“The honorary mayor Jenni­fer Tschida , associate publisher for The Alpine Sun, will be in the parade,” said Hinchcliff, “The grand marshal will be Roy Athey.”

Athey ran a private railroad that he used to give rides on since 1990. He donated the rail­road to the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum in Campo.

A fly-over by the Buecker Squadron bi-planes will start the parade. Approximately 1,000 small flags will be handed out before the parade. “You can park at the Alpine Elementary School,” Hinchcliff said. “The parade is over a half-a-mile. Bring chairs and blankets.”

“There will be prizes – a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd trophies,” said Ma­nale. A person, pet or float can win a trophy.

An estimated 1,000 people are expected to attend.

“We’ll have pulled pork sand­wiches and cotton candy,” Ma­nale added.

Businesses like Kahoots Feed and Pet Store will be just one of the businesses participating.

“We’re not allowed to have fireworks because we are vulner­able. We’re a high fire area,” said Manale.

The official route will be on Alpine Boulevard starting off at West Victoria and ending at Tav­ern Road. The festival will take place in the Alpine Community Center Park.

“It’s supposed to be a bit cool­er. Hoping for the ‘80s. I’m put­ting up two canopies for shade,” Manale noted. Water will be available at select sites.