The Alpine American Little League Astros won the Dis­trict 41 Majors Brian Fitzger­ald Memorial Tournament of Champions for the first time in league history by defeating the Lakeside National Yan­kees, 2-0, June 9.

Astros’ left-hander Liam Ouellette struck out seven over five innings as AALL won just its second district banner ever in any division, complet­ing an undefeated regular sea­son and postseason.

The Astros scored its first run in the fourth inning when a pitch bounced and went to the backstop, allowing John Dyke to come in from third. Moments later, the Astros’ Ryan Rios dropped a hit be­hind first base that resulted in an RBI double, scoring Liam Ouellette for a 2-0 lead.

The Yankees had a potential rally early in the contest when a single to center moved a run­ner to third, but Alpine center fielder Simon Price’s throw to third was relayed to second by third baseman Audrey Smale in time to shortstop Kade Gai­er to get the LN hitter trying to advance on the play to end the inning.

Alpine American, the tour­nament host, advanced to the semi by defeating Singing Hills on Monday.

The Yankees defeated the El Cajon National Hurricanes, 12-0, on Thursday in the semi­finals behind Ashton McCur­ty, who hit a three-run home run and struck out nine on the mound.

Lakeside American’s Austin Cordiero drove in a pair of runs with a single to center, scoring McCurty and Andrew Cony­ers for a 5-0 lead in the third inning.

McCurty blasted his home run in the fourth inning to the left of center field. The Yan­kees won, 8-4, over Santana National on Tuesday for their second-straight win in the ToC, after opening the tourney with a win over rival Lakeside National.

In the win over SNLL, Mc­Curty struck out the side in the top of the first, then hit a long two-run homer to center in the bottom of the inning, however, the Angels regained the lead early.

Cordiero had a two-run sin­gle in the third to score Mc­Curty (double) and Conyers to re-take the lead.