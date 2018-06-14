Alpine Astros win title - By Ramon Scott
The Alpine American Little League Astros won the District 41 Majors Brian Fitzgerald Memorial Tournament of Champions for the first time in league history by defeating the Lakeside National Yankees, 2-0, June 9.
Astros’ left-hander Liam Ouellette struck out seven over five innings as AALL won just its second district banner ever in any division, completing an undefeated regular season and postseason.
The Astros scored its first run in the fourth inning when a pitch bounced and went to the backstop, allowing John Dyke to come in from third. Moments later, the Astros’ Ryan Rios dropped a hit behind first base that resulted in an RBI double, scoring Liam Ouellette for a 2-0 lead.
The Yankees had a potential rally early in the contest when a single to center moved a runner to third, but Alpine center fielder Simon Price’s throw to third was relayed to second by third baseman Audrey Smale in time to shortstop Kade Gaier to get the LN hitter trying to advance on the play to end the inning.
Alpine American, the tournament host, advanced to the semi by defeating Singing Hills on Monday.
The Yankees defeated the El Cajon National Hurricanes, 12-0, on Thursday in the semifinals behind Ashton McCurty, who hit a three-run home run and struck out nine on the mound.
Lakeside American’s Austin Cordiero drove in a pair of runs with a single to center, scoring McCurty and Andrew Conyers for a 5-0 lead in the third inning.
McCurty blasted his home run in the fourth inning to the left of center field. The Yankees won, 8-4, over Santana National on Tuesday for their second-straight win in the ToC, after opening the tourney with a win over rival Lakeside National.
In the win over SNLL, McCurty struck out the side in the top of the first, then hit a long two-run homer to center in the bottom of the inning, however, the Angels regained the lead early.
Cordiero had a two-run single in the third to score McCurty (double) and Conyers to re-take the lead.