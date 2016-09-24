By Jo Moreland

Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce

For The Alpine Sun

When you need federal income tax help for your business, organization or home, try website browsing on www.IRS.gov.

That was the message Regina Lauridsen of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service delivered on Sept.

13 at the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce “Hot Topics” Business Breakfast. .

Chamber members and guests were quick to ask the speaker questions during the breakfast at the Mediterraneo Italian Bistro Bar & Grill in the Alpine Creek Town Center, 1347 Tavern Road.

“There’s a lot of information here that can help your businesses (and) your employees as well as individuals,” Lauridsen said about the IRS website.

The website includes information about how to start a business, how to close one, business tax credits and how to work with the federal Affordable Care Act.

Correct ways to file and pay taxes, the IRS tax calendar, listings of free seminars/webinars and updated e-news for practitioners and businesses are also available at www.IRS.gov.

“We’re trying to get the information out there to protect your businesses from identity theft,” said Lauridsen. “It really is scary to think of what can happen. I was one of four million government employees whose information was hacked.”

The website also deals with “impersonation calls” from thieves who pretend to be from the government when they phone older people, students and others to get personal information.

That knowledge is then used to steal from victims.

Industry tax centers, an issue management resolution system and ways to reduce the burden on taxpayers are also offered by the IRS. Lauridsen urged Chamber members and guests to call the agency at (619) 615-7768 about any concerns or problems.

“We’re listening to you,” she said. “We really want to hear from the public.”

In other business, Chamber President/CEO Mary Rynearson encouraged the crowd to use fire-safe holiday lights to help decorate buildings in Alpine from Nov. 1 through Jan. 13, 2017. The judges will look for the best glow on Nov. 30.

The winner of that contest and the owner of the best decorated booth at the 21st Alpine Village Snow Festival on Dec. 2 will receive prizes. The festival is after the big Christmas parade.

Roger Garay of On Line Bookkeeping & Tax Service won the drawing for the next Chamber Ambassadors’ “Red Hot & Moving to the Top” spotlight event.

Carol Morrison of the Alpine Historical Society won a free “Hot Topics” breakfast ticket and a Mediterraneo gift certificate.

Call (619) 445-2722 or visit www.alpinechamber.com to RSVP for the Chamber’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Janet’s Montana Café, 2506 Alpine Blvd. Jeff Campbell of Jeff Campbell & Associates will talk about “Stop Trying to Marry Your Customers on the First Date.”