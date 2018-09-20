During the latest Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce meeting the general manager of the Sycuan Casino & Resort in El Cajon talked about the new luxury hotel be­ing built there.

The monthly Chamber “Hot Topics Business Breakfast” on Sept. 11 in the Paipa’s Buffet of the casino at 5469 Casino Way also commemorated Patriot Day.

Realtor Jeff Campbell of San Diego Estates, a Chamber direc­tor and emcee for the Hot Topics meeting, began with a moment of silence to honor those who died or suffered because of the terrorist attacks on the U.S. in 2001.

“Think back to that day when you first heard about it, turned on CNN,” Campbell told Cham­ber members and guests. “When you saw the first (World Center) tower smoking and didn’t know why. When you saw the second tower. . . May the rest of your day be filled with reflection.”

Later guest speaker John Dinius, general manager of the Sycuan Casino & Resort — a chamber member, gave a brief overview of the hotel under con­struction and what it will offer area residents and visitors.

The hotel’s 300 guest rooms will include more than 50 suites and amenity packages. There will be a pool and garden area with a river and swim-up bar. Treatment rooms, a sauna and a fitness facility will be featured at the spa.

“We’ve got breakout meeting rooms,” Dinius said. “And we’ve also got another event center.”

An expanded gaming floor will include 2,800 slot machines and 80 table games.

A few hundred people are working on the $220-million hotel and resort expansion now, according to Kristin O’Rourke, associate director of sales for Sycuan’s casino-hotel operation.

The hotel and resort, sched­uled to open in early 2019, will have an estimated 700 jobs in hotel, food, beverage and casino divisions.

Campbell told everyone that the Sycuan Band of Kumeyaay Indians, which donated $20,000 to help Alpine’s West Fire sur­vivors, is “one of those great neighbors” who give back to the community.

In other business, Campbell said the Chamber Board of Di­rectors was continuing their search for a new executive direc­tor for the organization.

Kelly Boykin, owner of For the Love Gift Boutique in Al­pine, started the meeting’s self-introductions by noting that she is hoping to form a group with chamber members to talk about more ideas to promote business­es in Alpine.

“It’s better to do it as a group, put out the same message,” Boykin said later.