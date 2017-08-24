Over 400 people gathered at the Alpine Library and then proceeded out to the lawn of the Community Center Park for what may be a once in a lifetime chance to see an eclipse of the sun.

The Library system received free glasses for patrons to watch the momentous event, about 30 pairs. The staff at the Alpine Library was pleasantly surprised and very appreciative of the sharing atmosphere during the event. Patrons were told immediately that there was a limited supply of glasses, and people were immediately on-board with the idea that they would just make it work. Librarian, Jodi de la Pena’s heart was truly warmed by the generous spirit that the Alpine community showed during the event.

In addition to having the ready made glasses, patrons made cereal box views and index card viewers. UCSD was present with telescopes and special lenses so people could watch that way as well.