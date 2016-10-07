To celebrate the new school year, the Alpine Education Foundation hosted their sixth annual President’s Reception Thursday, September 29th at Campbell Creek Ranch. This invitation-only event gave the Foundation the opportunity to thank their donors and present grants to Alpine schools. AUSD Teachers and Employees of the Year were also acknowledged.

Over 100 guests enjoyed a performance by Alpine’s own, singer/songwriter, Dannie Marie and accompanist, Nick Pupa. The Greek Village Grill’s Custom Catering Solutions provided delicious hors d’oeuvres.

With great pleasure, the Board of Directors for the Alpine Education Foundation under the leadership of President, Chris Newcomb, presented over $22,000 in grants to AUSD principals. Victoria Floyd, from Supervisor Dianne Jacob’s office, assisted on stage to present the grants.

AUSD Superintendent Dr. Richard Newman was welcomed to the stage to announce the launch of a $20,000 fundraising drive to update AUSD technology. On behalf of AEF, President Newcomb was proud to donate $2,500 to kick start the $20,000 campaign.

Yvette Maier, Principal of Shadow Hills Elementary School and Creekside Early Learning Center, accepted grants totaling $2,760 to fund a Kindergarten robotics program and train-the-trainer programs for Kagan collaborative learning.

Jenna Weinert, Principal of Boulder Oaks Elementary, received $2,675 to purchase subscriptions to various online reading and phonics programs for students as well as access to IXL, a subscription-based learning site for math, English, science and social studies. AUSD Superintendent Dr. Richard Newman announced with this financial assistance, the District would make IXL available to all District school sites.

Principal Theresa Meyerott of Joan MacQueen Middle School was granted $3,000 to purchase ten classroom DocuCams and two hundred MineCraft Education subscriptions. AEF also announced their continued support of the JMMS Lego Robotics program currently in the second year of a three-year $24,000 commitment.

Alpine Elementary School’s principal, Travis Wall, learned that the school’s successful “Leader In Me” program received $3,185 as a continuation of an AEF commitment to provide $13,220 over four years.

AUSD Teachers of the Year Traci Valade, Cheryl Irick and Tina Krawczyk and AUSD Classified Employees of the Year Kim Ebright, Julie Guffy and Ramie Hagood were presented with proclamations by Joe Lopez from Senator Joel Anderson’s office and Tommy Marquez, representing Congressman Duncan Hunter.

To acknowledge those who have generously given to support the Foundation, AEF President, Chris Newcomb presented certificates of appreciation to the following donors:

Intellicept

Sal Cassamassima

Ed & Teri Sanchez,

The Sanchez Family Trust

The Viejas Tribe of

Kumeyaay Indians

Michael & Nina Slater

Janice & Colin Campbell,

Campbell Creek Ranch

Lynn & Chuck Kaderabek

Shirley Simmons

Rachell & Ramses Lara,

A1 Properties

Ronda & Shaun McLauchlan

Dr. Chamkaur Brar ,

Country Pet Hospital

Anthony Donnelson,

Greek Village Grill

Melissa & Justin Roberts

Darlene & Chris Newcomb

Doug Deane

Travis & Sarah Lyon

Westcore Freightways/

Alpine Creek Town Center

Laurie Hallihan,

State Farm Insurance

Patti & Greg Fox,

CORE Realty

Barons Market

Lisa & Colin Campbell II

Jennifer & Philip Doucet

Caitlin & Scott Yaussi

April Halvarson,

Pacific Sotheby’s Realty

J. Clark Signs & Graphics

Chris & Lynn Wollerman

Clyde Farias,

Torrey Pines Bank

Rose Signore, Postal Annex