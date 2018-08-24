Alpine came together on Sat­urday night in an amazing show of support for those impacted by the Alpine West Fire on July 6th. The Alpine Community Center was filled to capacity for the Al­pine West Fire Benefit Auction and Dinner. CBS 8 from San

Di­ego covered the event hosted by their very own Shawn Styles in multiple feeds from the event and head­lined the event on their 11 p.m. news. The community came forward know­ing that 100 percent of the funds they donated were going to fire victims via the Alpine Com­munity Foundation. Descanso Junction’s owners well remem­ber the way they felt when the Cedar Fire was barreling toward their newly purchased Res­taurant in 20003. Tammy Cooker of­fered immediate support of the event by providing all the food, plus staff­ing the event out of her pocket. The Alpine View Lodge joined the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce and the Alpine Community Center in or­ganizing and hosting the night time event, complete with Live Auction, Silent Auction and Op­portunity Drawing.

Cindi Robertson of the Com­munity Center and her marvel­ous staff did a beautiful job of creating an environment that could accommodate a maximum number of attendees. From the fresh sun flowers smiling upon us all to the fluid actions taken as the sellout crowd stood shoul­der to shoulder in standing room only as the night progressed, they made it all work. Lori Bledsoe of the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce spoke to the media, organized speakers and kept the wheels turning. Linda Cioffi of the Al­pine View Lodge had the plea­sure of working with and being interviewed by Shawn Styles as the bidding wars began during the live auction action. The charming banter between Masters of Ceremonies, Lou­ise Phipps and Shawn Styles brought smiles and laugher to all and set the tone for a night filled with laughter, good times and a determination to support our neighbors and celebrate our first responders.

Matt Kramer and Lori Ford, both fire victims from the West Fire spoke about the process of losing everything and starting again with renewed hope. Both were obviously touched by the size of the crowd and the feeling of unity as Alpine and our back country neighborhood commu­nities rose as one to raise mon­ey, awareness and showed they are committed to helping folks rebuild their lives. Several in­dividuals and businesses came forward and presented large checks and contributions that will build the funding base for the Alpine Community Foun­dation West Fire victims. At least $50,000.00 was raised. One of the younger attendees of the night brought down the house when she presented a jar with $27.00 she had just that day won in a raffle at a friend’s birthday party. She went around the room with that jar and over $3,000.00 was added to her con­tribution by Alpiners inspired by her gesture.

Sue Hobbs put together a beautiful silent auction area that was well supported. Dona­tions continue to come in even as the lights and cameras began to roll. Duncan Hunter provided two flags that had flown over the capital for the Silent Auc­tion as well as an Olaf Weighorst print, garnering over a thousand dollars. Our thanks to so many area business like Viejas Casi­no and Resort, Modern Septic, Koala Tree Care, Barona Resort and Casino, Sycuan Casino and so many others. Our grandest silent auction item of the night garnered much interest and many dollars and our thanks to Christ the King Episcopal Church for providing that beau­tiful home in Cabo San Lucas.

We all still face a long and dangerous fire season in the months ahead. As Matt Kramer reminded us as he spoke about his loss Even though he had the quick getaway plan, even though his family had neces­sary documents, treasures and necessities ready to roll in the face of a fire… the West Fire moved so fast and no one was home, so all was lost. His neigh­bor saved his dog but that was the only treasure saved.

Our lives can change in an instant, even with our best laid plans. Nature is sometimes just too swift, too uncaring and too cruel. We must all be mind­ful of the risk of fire and need to responsibly plan for that risk. But, when all fails and when all is lost…. Community comes together. Neighbor is there for neighbor. Alpine and their back country neighbors showed a united front on Satur­day night and stood up together in support of the victims of the Alpine West Fire. And we will do it again in the future when our neighbors are challenged in life.

That’s just what neighbors do.