Alpine Community Center stands in the heart of our town and has continued to serve our community in the midst of fires, summer concerts in the park, a beautiful location for a wedding or a great place to hold a meeting.

The Community Center has been supportive of the Kiwanis Club of Alpine over the years with the use of the facility for monthly board meetings, memorials and fun events, including our Installation Dinner.

As a way to show appreciation, Kiwanis Club of Alpine hosts a fall fundraiser that showcases the chili making talents of local organizations, businesses and community members. Added a few years ago, was a giant car show with classic cars and some great hot rods.

The fundraiser this year brought hundreds of people to the park at the Alpine Community Center where they sampled chili recipes, shopped the craft booths, checked out the cars and danced to live music on stage. With the support of the community,

Kiwanis were able to raise funds to help support the Alpine Community Center. A check for $6,150 was presented by the Chili Cook-Off Chair, Pene Manale and President, Ray Sopfe to the Alpine Community Center Board of Directors President, Louise Phipps. The presentation was made at their board meeting last week.

Fundraising has always been a means of supporting the Alpine community and provides funds to support activities at our schools, local youth organizations and special requests by students who are participating in special projects.

Some of the local fundraising events include Vintage Alpine, a fun wine tasting each spring and the Alpine Challenge, an exciting biking event that winds around our hills into the Laguna Mountains. Each event usually brings out 400 to 600 participants.

The Alpine Kiwanis are busy most every week volunteering in the community. Last week they were at the Parade of Lights with the cook shack and ringing the bell for the Salvation Army in front of Baron’s Market.

We are not only known for the service that we provide to our community, but for the friendships that develop and the fun we have making our community a better place for everyone.

For membership information please visit our website at www.alpinekiwanis.net or stop by a meeting.

We meet on Saturday mornings at 7:00 a.m. at Alpine Elementary School. We also have a Kiwanis Too group that meets on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:00 p.m. at the VFW. We’d love to get to know you and share some brea