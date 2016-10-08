By Barbra Louis

For The Alpine Sun

The Alpine Kiwanis Club had their annual President’s Installation Celebraton on Saturday, October 1 at the Alpine Community Center with Social Hour Starting at 5:30 p.m. and a 6:00 p.m. Welcome and Introduction of Guests.

The incoming president is Pene Manale an the outgoing president was Jerry Hines, also in attendance.

The theme for the evening was “The Wizard of Oz” and many people enjoyed the evening by really getting into the spirit. Most were in costumes from the movie. There were five ‘Dorothys’, many witches, even a couple of “bad” witches with green hair and green faces.

Also, there was a Tinman and a Tinwoman in attendance. Greg Fox was the Master of Ceremonies as the Cowardly Lion. At 6:30, the meeting adjourned for dinner, catered by Joe Agosta of Agosta Catering. The meal was delicious and everyone enjoyed their the festivities. The dessert of strawberry shortcake was especially scrumptious.

The Alpine Dance Academy, Dance Stars performed as entertainment, and did an outstanding job!