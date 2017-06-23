By: Christine Connell

For The Alpine Sun

Thursday evening, June 15th the library was filled with happy Alpine residents chomping on delicious food as the Viejas, Sycuan and Alpine Fire Departments demonstrated their culinary talents using peppers as their theme. Viejas served chili cheese wiz Philly Cheese steak sliders with sautéed peppers. Sycuan served stuffed peppers with prosciutto goat cheese and fig balsamic dressing on a bun. Alpine served stuffed red and green peppers with chicken, rice and cheese. Wow, these guys protect us all year long and they cook as well!

Patrons spilled out on to the balcony outside the Resource Rooms, and enjoyed perfect Alpine weather under the beautiful giant oak tree overlooking the park. Over 70 people attended this free community event. Dessert was provided by Alpine Library Friends Association (ALFA) ably served by volunteers Angela McMahill and her family. ALFA also underwrote some of the costs of the food. This yummy event will continue to be an annual favorite. Each taster rated the food in three categories, and the winner was Viejas.

Thanks to the all three fire departments for their sterling service.