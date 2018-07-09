Alpine library being used as resource center by Isabel Hughes
The Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd., is operating as a resource assistance center in the aftermath of the West Fire in Alpine and the Building Fire in Dulzura. Various government and private agencies are on site to provide information to those who have questions regarding aid, document recovery, rebuilding and more.
The library will be open providing resource assistance today, July 9, and July 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Below are a list of agencies and their contact information:
The Alpine Library
Phone# 619-445-4221
• 211 San Diego
Services: Connecting people with health, community and disaster services.
Phone# 211
Website: www.2111.sandiego.org
• American Red Cross
Services: Case management for immediate needs and client services.
Phone# (800) 435-7669
Website: www.sd.arc.org
Assessor/Recorder/ County Clerk
Services: Tax relief information and vital records replacement
Phone# (619) 236-3771
Website: www.arcc.sdcounty.ca.gov
• CA Contractors State License Board
Services: Information regarding licensing and regulation of contractors
Phone# 800-321-2752
Website: www.cslb.ca.gov
• CA Department of Insurance
Services: Assistance with insurance issues including claim handling delays, living expenses, underinsurance disputes and availability.
Phone# (800) 972-4357
Website: www.dmv.ca.gov
• CA Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)
Services: Assistance with driver’s licenses and vehicle registration.
Phone# (800) 777-0133
Website: www.dmv.ca.gov
CA Franchise Tax Board
Services: Assistance with the process of filing taxes
Phone# 800-852-5711
Website: www.ftb.ca.gov
Dept. of Environmental Health
Services: Information regarding septic systems, safe drinking water, hazardous materials and private wells. Phone# (858) 505-6700 / (800) 253-9933
Website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/deh
Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA): Public Health Services
Services: Health evaluation and health related services
Phone# 211
Website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs
HHSA: Behavioral Health Crisis counseling and referrals.
Services: Crisis counseling and referrals.
Phone# 211
Website: www.sandiegocounty.go/hhsa/programs/bhs
HHSA: Housing and Community Development Services
Services: Assistance with housing
Phone# 211
Wesbite: www.sandiegocounty.gov/sdhcd
HHSA: Food Stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Services: Information on CalFresh and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) resources.
Phone# 211
Website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/prograns/ssp/food_stamps.html
Planning and Development Services
Services: Assistance with emergency temporary occupancy permits and emergency temporary power permits, and general guidance on the rebuilding process.
Phone# (858) 495-5483
Website: http://sandiegocounty.gov/pds.html
Salvation Army
Services: Case management for immediate needs and client services.
Phone# (800) 495-5483
Website: www.sandiego.salvationarmy.org
San Diego Gas and Electric
Services: Information and billing and account services.
Phone# (800) 725-9005
Website: http://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service
San Diego Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (SD VOAD)
Services: Unmet needs assistance and voluntary organization coordination.
Phone# (800) 411-7343 / 619-778-3582
Website: www.sdvoad.org
Team Rubicon
Services: Fire debris removal and burnt/fallen trees sawyer work.
Phone# (619) 609-9870
Website: http://teamrubiconusa.org
—Compiled by Isabel Hughes