The Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd., is operating as a resource assistance center in the aftermath of the West Fire in Alpine and the Building Fire in Dulzura. Various government and private agencies are on site to provide information to those who have questions regarding aid, document recovery, rebuilding and more.

The library will be open providing resource assistance today, July 9, and July 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Below are a list of agencies and their contact information:

The Alpine Library

Phone# 619-445-4221

• 211 San Diego

Services: Connecting people with health, community and disaster services.

Phone# 211

Website: www.2111.sandiego.org

• American Red Cross

Services: Case management for immediate needs and client services.

Phone# (800) 435-7669

Website: www.sd.arc.org

Assessor/Recorder/ County Clerk

Services: Tax relief information and vital records replacement

Phone# (619) 236-3771

Website: www.arcc.sdcounty.ca.gov

• CA Contractors State License Board

Services: Information regarding licensing and regulation of contractors

Phone# 800-321-2752

Website: www.cslb.ca.gov

• CA Department of Insurance

Services: Assistance with insurance issues including claim handling delays, living expenses, underinsurance disputes and availability.

Phone# (800) 972-4357

Website: www.dmv.ca.gov

• CA Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Services: Assistance with driver’s licenses and vehicle registration.

Phone# (800) 777-0133

Website: www.dmv.ca.gov

CA Franchise Tax Board

Services: Assistance with the process of filing taxes

Phone# 800-852-5711

Website: www.ftb.ca.gov

Dept. of Environmental Health

Services: Information regarding septic systems, safe drinking water, hazardous materials and private wells. Phone# (858) 505-6700 / (800) 253-9933

Website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/deh

Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA): Public Health Services

Services: Health evaluation and health related services

Phone# 211

Website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/hhsa/programs/phs

HHSA: Behavioral Health Crisis counseling and referrals.

Services: Crisis counseling and referrals.

Phone# 211

Website: www.sandiegocounty.go/hhsa/programs/bhs

HHSA: Housing and Community Development Services

Services: Assistance with housing

Phone# 211

Wesbite: www.sandiegocounty.gov/sdhcd

HHSA: Food Stamps/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Services: Information on CalFresh and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) resources.

Phone# 211

Website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/prograns/ssp/food_stamps.html

Planning and Development Services

Services: Assistance with emergency temporary occupancy permits and emergency temporary power permits, and general guidance on the rebuilding process.

Phone# (858) 495-5483

Website: http://sandiegocounty.gov/pds.html

Salvation Army

Services: Case management for immediate needs and client services.

Phone# (800) 495-5483

Website: www.sandiego.salvationarmy.org

San Diego Gas and Electric

Services: Information and billing and account services.

Phone# (800) 725-9005

Website: http://www.sdge.com/residential/customer-service

San Diego Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters (SD VOAD)

Services: Unmet needs assistance and voluntary organization coordination.

Phone# (800) 411-7343 / 619-778-3582

Website: www.sdvoad.org

Team Rubicon

Services: Fire debris removal and burnt/fallen trees sawyer work.

Phone# (619) 609-9870

Website: http://teamrubiconusa.org

