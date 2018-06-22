Smile!

That’s what everyone did on June 13 at the grand opening of the renovated office of Alpine Orthodontics & Scripps Pediat­ric Dentistry in Alpine.

The ribbon cutting also cel­ebrated the long-time service of orthodontist Dr. Cynthia L. Jackson and the official arrival of pediatric dentist Dr. J. Shah­angian. They’re sharing Suite 212 of the Alpine Regional Cen­ter at 1620 Alpine Blvd.

“We’re adding pediatric care to Alpine,” Dr. Shahangian said. “Pediatric dentists are special­ists that know all about the growing teeth and mouth. You see patients between zero and 18 years of age.”

That’s because the American Association of Pediatrics recom­mends that a child’s first dental visit should be between the ages of six and 12 months, the board-certified dentist said.

“Children can stay cavity-free all their lives if preventive care starts early,” said Dr. Shahan­gian.

Patients Martina and Luis Mi­rabal, ages 9 and 6, respectively, and their mother, Martina Mon­talva of Rancho Bernardo, as well as Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce staff helped with the ribbon-cutting.

“The children have been pa­tients for seven years,” Mon­talva said. “They are amazing here with kids. They make it re­ally easy on them with toys and movies. And the service is very professional.”

Dr. Shahangian said the office technology to make children more comfortable and safer in­cludes digital X-rays with very low radiation, intra-oral cameras for easy diagnostics inside the mouth and single tooth anesthe­sia.

Television sets in the office ceiling with wireless head phones and iPads help make the dental/orthodontic experience more pleasant.

Dr. Shahangian said he finds pediatric dental care is truly pre­ventive.

”It’s also very rewarding to see an anxious child become com­fortable,” he said. “We say there’s no way you can become confi­dent if you’re worrying about whether your smile is pretty, nice. You also can’t have pain in your mouth. We’re helping chil­dren have confident smiles for a lifetime.”

Call (619) 445-8883 or visit Al­pineOrthodontics.com for more information.