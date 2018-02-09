By: Lori Bledsoe

For The Alpine Sun

Wow! Alpine Physical Therapy is celebrating 16 years of service this month! Matt Kraemer, owner of Alpine Physical Therapy and Wellness Center started off with just a staff of two in 2002 and has blossomed into a full service center.

APTWC is located at 2549 Alpine Blvd and open Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM. They take most insurances and are happy to help you access care. Their staff is warm and friendly and always willing to help. Kraemer says, “We are broadly contracted with insurance companies and make every effort to help those who are uninsured.”

APTWC provides physical therapy and community wellness programs for the greater East County, San Diego.

Our specialties include:

*Orthopedic/ sports injuries

*Post surgical conditions

including total joint

replacement

* Stroke, brain injury, spinal

cord injury, and other

neuromuscular movement

disorders

* Dizziness and balance

disorders

* Geriatric exercise

guidance

* Manual therapy and

joint mobilization techniques

* Work related and

cumulative trauma injuries

* Back injuries

* Wound care

* Education and

wellness programs

Kraemer also has an ancillary physical therapy office in Julian. “The Julian office has allowed us to expand and provide much needed services to the back country.” Matt was selected Julian Merchant of the year in 2012.

Asked about the Julian Fitness Center which Matt opened in 2011, Matt is enthusiastic. “It is so nice to offer a service not currently available in Julian. The fitness center provides a safe, friendly atmosphere for locals to exercise and socialize.”

Kraemer has offered a special class for seniors in Alpine at the Alpine Community Center, “Matt’s Sit and Fit” since his first year in business. This class is scheduled for Tuesdays at 11am – 12pm. It is a Free Exercise class specifically designed for seniors to learn to exercise while sitting in a chair.

He still maintains his passion and compassion for serving senior citizens both physically and socially. If you know a senior, you probably have heard Matt’s name! The Sit & Fit class he volunteers to teach once a week at the Alpine Community Center has grown from a tight group of 8 in 2002 to up to 80 or more per session.

Another annual tradition appears to have started. With the help of Holt Travel, Matt sponsored a Sit & Fit Cruise to Ensenada via Catalina in 2012. It was so successful that the Sit & Fitters are have cruised up the coast in April to Santa Barbara and San Francisco. They have also Seniors have all the fun!

“We pride ourselves on a “hands on” approach and work to empower our patients to understand their condition and stay fit.” Kraemer adds, “We have a clean and welcoming environment. Our staff is friendly and dedicated to your recovery.”