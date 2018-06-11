An Alpine man was ordered May 31 to stand trial for alleg­edly trying to pull a sheriff’s deputy gun while he was resist­ing arrest in a Jan. 10 incident near the Alpine School District building.

Deputies were respond­ing to a burglar alarm at the building which turned out to be a false alarm as there was no break-in. Deputies were se­curing the perimeter of the building at 1323 Administra­tion Way at 4 p.m. when they saw Kelly C. Carpenter, 60, who lived in the area, nearby. He had nothing to do with the burglar alarm.

Four witnesses testified at Carpenter’s preliminary hear­ing before El Cajon Superior Court Judge Lantz Lewis. Car­penter’s attorney asked the judge to dismiss the case while Deputy District Attorney Shane Waller argued to Lewis that he order Carpenter to stand trial on three charges.

Carpenter pleaded not guilty at the end of the hearing. Lewis set a trial date for Aug. 27.

The charges include two fel­ony counts of attempting to re­move an officer’s gun and resist­ing an executive officer. He is also accused of a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge. Depu­ties and Carpenter struggled briefly in the incident. Deputies said Carpenter was uncoopera­tive.

Carpenter remains free on $25,000 bond and denies any wrongdoing.