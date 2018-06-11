Alpine Resident Charged for Resisting by Neal Putnam
An Alpine man was ordered May 31 to stand trial for allegedly trying to pull a sheriff’s deputy gun while he was resisting arrest in a Jan. 10 incident near the Alpine School District building.
Deputies were responding to a burglar alarm at the building which turned out to be a false alarm as there was no break-in. Deputies were securing the perimeter of the building at 1323 Administration Way at 4 p.m. when they saw Kelly C. Carpenter, 60, who lived in the area, nearby. He had nothing to do with the burglar alarm.
Four witnesses testified at Carpenter’s preliminary hearing before El Cajon Superior Court Judge Lantz Lewis. Carpenter’s attorney asked the judge to dismiss the case while Deputy District Attorney Shane Waller argued to Lewis that he order Carpenter to stand trial on three charges.
Carpenter pleaded not guilty at the end of the hearing. Lewis set a trial date for Aug. 27.
The charges include two felony counts of attempting to remove an officer’s gun and resisting an executive officer. He is also accused of a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge. Deputies and Carpenter struggled briefly in the incident. Deputies said Carpenter was uncooperative.
Carpenter remains free on $25,000 bond and denies any wrongdoing.