Cheers greeted the ribbon cutting of the new organic garden on April 27 at the Alpine Elementary School in Alpine! The garden aimed at teaching students healthy eating, organic gardening and the importance of exercise was put together by students, teachers, parents and an array of businesses and organizations. It is the first such garden in a new Alpine Union School District program. Three more gardens are planned for Boulder Oaks and Shadow Hills elementary schools and Joan MacQueen Middle School. “We’re very excited,” AES Principal Travis Wall said before the opening at 1850 Alpine Blvd. “It’s been a year since we first planned with Barons Market on a garden. It’s turned out better than we expected.” Wall said fund raising for the program and helping the children with the gardening were harder than expected, but “we were pleased at how much support there was from local businesses.” The district program is sponsored by Barons Market at 1347 Tavern Road. The Viejas Casino & Resort and Kiwanis Club of Alpine donated grants.