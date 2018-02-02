By: Lori Bledsoe

The Alpine Sun

Secure E-Waste Solutions sponsors an electronics recycling event at the Albertson’s parking lot in Alpine approximately every 6 months.

They offer the ability for residents to dispose of television sets, computer monitors, Personal Computers, laptop computers, tablets, cables chargers keyboards, mice, cell phones and accessories, copiers scanners, printers, ink, toner, network equipment, stereo equipment batteries and medical test equipment. They also offered document shredding.

This is good news for people who may have these items stored in their homes and no longer want to hold onto devices that no longer work, or are obsolete.

It is important to recycle electronic waste as many states require it. However electronics contain rich source of raw materials, internationally, only 10-15 percent of the gold in e-waste is successfully recovered while the rest is lost.

Ironically, electronic waste contains deposits of precious metal estimated to be between 40 and 50 times richer than ores mined from the earth, according to the United Nations.

Also, there is Solid Waste Management Because the explosion of growth in the electronics industry, combined with short product life cycle has led to a rapid escalation in the generation of solid waste. Plus the toxic materials in electronics must be considered.

Old electronic devices contain toxic substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium, proper processing is essential to ensure that these materials are not released into the environment.

They may also contain other heavy metals and potentially toxic chemical flame retardants.

