It is a pleasure and honor to announce that Charlene Brown, Creekside Early Learning Center’s Secretary, has been selected as this year’s Alpine Union School District Classified Employee of the Year.

Charlene is an incredible secretary at Creekside who has worked in our District for over 13 years. During those years she has served as a playground supervisor, librarian and school secretary. She is an incredibly warm and caring individual that creates a welcoming environment for all. She is always thinking about others, which is evident through her community service dedication and how people speak about her. She has been responsible for influencing our youth in a positive manner in many ways.

In addition to her daily work, Charlene was PTA president for two years at Shadow Hills and has served on PTA for over ten years. Charlene has also led a Girl Scout troupe for over 11 years.

Charlene’s peers describe her as always smiling with a positive attitude. Charlene is never too busy to stop to answer your questions or help solve a problem. You can often hear her saying “We got this,” no matter the dilemma.

New employees report Charlene has been so helpful to them and is always available to offer support. District wide, she brings good ideas to improving policies and procedures to improve our schools. Charlene is a great asset to our District.

Congratulations Charlene!

As part of our journey to become the Destination District of East County please join me in congratulating all of our Classified Employees of the Year Candidates who bring excellence to our schools each day, and have earned the recognition so richly deserved from their colleagues.

Alpine Elementary, Melissa Andreoli

Boulder Oaks, Janny De La Torre

​Creekside, Charlene Brown

Joan MacQueen, Donna Allred

​Shadow Hills,​ Teri Lyle