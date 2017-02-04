Congratulations to the Ambush U14 girl’s soccer team out of Mountain Empire Region 930 for duplicating their success from the 2015-2016 season with their 4-0 victory in the 2016-2017 Area 11V All-Star Tournament Championship game. Through dedication and diligence to improve their individual skill sets and more importantly, their team unity, Ambush has reached their goal of obtaining an unprecedented All-Star Championship for their area in consecutive seasons. This special group of young ladies, full of heart and determination, will have the honor of representing all of AYSO San Diego East County in the Section-11 All-Star Championship Tournament to be held in Garden Grove later this year on February 18 & 19, 2017. A potential win at this Sectional Tournament could send these young ladies to Carson City, NV for the Western States Championship Tournament.