By: Amber Babin

For The Alpine Sun

The spirit of the holidays is alive and well in our community this year, and State Senator Joel Anderson may have something to do with it. Guests from all over Anderson’s district gathered together in a joyful occasion to celebrate the holidays as well as Anderson’s 2017 legislative accomplishments at his annual Holiday Legislative Open House. Rewind to nine years ago and the Holiday Open House was a few hundred people at Anderson’s district office in El Cajon. In recent years, the event was moved to the Toyota of El Cajon dealership where thousands of people fill the entire showroom floor.

Live music, joyful laughter, and energetic conversations flowed through the room while guests had the opportunity to meet Anderson, enjoy refreshments provided by local organizations. Among these vendors was Alpine’s Lions, Tigers, & Bears. This organization has the goal of providing shelter and safety for the growing population of abused and abandoned exotic animals while educating the public about these animals and how to help them. The Lions, Tigers, & Bears booth at this event was just one of the few local organizations that guests had the opportunity to learn more about.

“I want to thank Bobbi and her team at Lions, Tigers, & Bears for sharing delicious treats with my attendees and also thank everyone who helped make this last Holiday Legislative Open House the best one yet,” declared Anderson. “This event is not possible without the generous donations from local organizations, and I am forever thankful for the constituents who came up to me to share their ideas with me so that I can serve them better.”

Constituents who were unable to attend can still submit bill ideas or ask Anderson questions at (619) 596-3136 and Senator.Anderson@senate.ca.gov.