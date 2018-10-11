Astronaut Col. Sherwood C. “Woody” Spring landed at Al­pine’s Joan MacQueen Middle School Oct. 4 to speak to Diana Tompkins’ engineering and de­sign students, grades 6, 7 and 8.

“The engineering and design program is an innovative,

cutting- edge program for middle school kids in Alpine,” said Tompkins. The class is an elective.

“How can we help an astronaut in space both physically and emo­tionally,” said Tompkins. This base question resulted in inviting Spring to address the 70 students in her class. Tompkins was the force behind bringing Spring to speak.

“All of us, 70, will answer that question,” said Tompkins. The class is answering that “helping an astronaut” question, creating Lego robotics, coding how they move, and zeroing in on the team of 10 students who will be compet­ing in the robotics competition.

“They (astronauts) have to be tied to a treadmill. What if we cre­ated a product to simulate interac­tive video games? So they move, but more than being on a tread­mill,” explained Tompkins with the answers the students created to deal with how to help an astro­naut physically.

“I thought it was really inter­esting how he did everything, the training he did, the materials,” said Riley Hughes, 14.

“In 1985 he (Spring) flew one of the space shuttles out of Florida.”

Spring went through train­ing as a military pilot and then an astronaut. He flew the space shuttle STS-61-B, the Atlantis. He logged 165 hours in space and re­tired from NASA in 1988. He left NASA to head the Army’s space program.

“I asked him what his space suit was made of. He said Nomex,” said Hughes.

“He said looking down it was re­ally beautiful,” Hughes noted.

“I like how he was able to repair the space shuttle,” said Michael Taylor, 13. “We asked him how it was to be without his family. He said it was really hard.”

“He said the food tasted different,” Taylor added. Spring posed for pictures after his presentation with students such as 7th grader, Jacob Ra­kov.

The classroom is configured into six workstations with previous robotics projects dis­played, trophies from previous years, and motivating signs that read the 4 C’s - critical thinking, communication, col­laboration, and creativity.

The Alpine Education Foun­dation donated Lego Mind­storm, worth about $400, for the students to create their Lego robots.

This is Tompkins second year teaching the engineering and design class.

Her students are preparing to compete in a qualifying Lego robotics competition in Chula Vista at Eastlake Mid­dle School, Nov. 10.

If they qualify, and they have before, they will compete again at Legoland Dec. 10. Their theme this year is “In Orbit.”