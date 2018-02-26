By: Richard Newman

Superintendant of AUSD

For The Alpine Sun

It is an honor to announce that Mary Hoffman, Boulder Oaks Elementary School teacher, has been selected as this year’s Alpine Union School District Teacher of Year!

Mary has been teaching in the Alpine School District since 1999. During this time she has taught first, second, and sixth grade. Even without a flowing cape, arms of steel or magic powers, Mary is a powerhouse teacher who is dedicated and always eager to research and learn the best new instructional strategies and implement them immediately in her classroom.

This year she once again focused on improving her skills and craft while providing innovative learning opportunities for her students. She engaged her third-grade students in coding through the use of Ozobots. Over the course of this year, Mary has also transformed her classroom by implementing flexible seating. Instead of the students sitting at traditional desks, the children have the choice to sit in a variety of comfortable seating all over the classroom that best suit their learning needs.

Mary is well known for her calm, nurturing, and positive teaching style. She is loved and respected by her peers, families, and students. Her colleagues describe her as extremely dedicated, and someone who doesn’t hesitate to put in the long hours to ensure each and every student’s needs are met. She is a consummate team player and serves as a role model for her peers, families, and students.

The other nominees this year were: AES, Gayle Malone; CELC, Raul Velazquez; JMMS, Jennifer Fourman; and SHES, Don Caddle.

These outstanding educators inspire students across our District. Each was nominated and recognized by their peers, which is one of the highest honors a professional can receive.