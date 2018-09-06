A 3,070 mile cross country biking journey to raise money for multiple sclerosis will begin with an overnight stay in Alpine on Sept. 8, when 14 “Bike the US for MS” cyclists will arrive in Alpine between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that attacks the central nervous system, often disabling those that suffer from it. The central nervous system con­sists of the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the cause of MS is unknown. MS is the most common disabling neurological disease for young adults and symptoms vary from muscle spasms to loss of vision, accord­ing to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

According to US Bike Route Director Kaylyn Messenger, 24, Bike the US for MS has a mis­sion that reaches beyond fund­raising thousands of dollars for MS research each year. Their mission also encompasses rais­ing awareness about MS and pro­viding resources to individuals diagnosed with MS.

Bike the US for MS was found­ed 11 years ago by Don Fraser, 34, whose mother had MS.

“He’s always kept the cause very close to his heart,” said Messenger.

The southern tier ride begins in San Diego, CA on Sept. 8 and ends in St. Augustine, Florida on Oct. 29, with cyclists biking as much as 96 miles each day.

“What makes it unique is defi­nitely the terrain when you hit a little bit of dessert. And the sand dunes and things that you see in the southwest, and besides that just the age group of the team,” Messenger said.

Messenger said this ride is mainly comprised of cyclists age 55 and older because school is back in session.

Their team will be staying at the Alpine’s Women Club, lo­cated at 2156 Alpine Blvd. Mes­senger said the Alpine Commu­nity Church will be providing food for their team. In the past, Bike the US for MS cyclists have stayed in Alpine, but this year Messenger said she feels like they are getting to know the community more.

So far, their 2018 southern tier team has raised $50,000 but has the goal of raising $100,000 by the time they finish their route in October.

Messenger encourages any­one interested in Bike the US for MS to apply on their website for 2019