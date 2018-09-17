Boulder Oaks Elementary School third-grade teacher Mary Hoffman is one of the nominees to be named San Diego County Teacher of the Year. Hoffman believes you have to be in love with teaching if you are going to bring out the best in your students. She has been teaching for 21 years, the last three at Boulder Oaks Elementary School in Alpine, where she also lives. The public can cheer on their favorite teacher by attending the show or tuning in during the live telecast of “Cox Presents: A Salute to Teachers” at 8 p.m. on YurView, Cox Channel 4.