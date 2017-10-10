By Jo Moreland

Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce

For The Alpine Sun

Cash Osuna-Sutton is only three years old, but he and his family are spreading the word about childhood cancer.

Cash’s struggle with kidney cancer, diagnosed in June, prompted a special “Going Gold” event on Sept. 28 at Mountain View Learning Academy in Alpine as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Cash couldn’t be there because he’s undergoing treatment, but almost everyone at the school who wore gold colors and gold beads, tied gold ribbons on a school fence and took home information about childhood cancer for their parents knew about him.

“I just want to thank you guys so much for taking the time,” Gina Sutton, Cash’s mom, told approximately 60 students and staff. “Cash is going to love that. It’s the first time an Alpine school has done this, so you’re making history.”

Cash’s brother, Neshaaw Sutton, 13, and sister, Roxanna Sutton, 9, also attend the school.

“It’s very supportive and appreciated,” Neshaaw said about the event. “It (cancer) has changed family life. It’s going to be a new normal.”

Talking to the students during an outdoor assembly, tearful Gina Sutton acknowledged that the summer had not been “normal at all” because Cash has been in the hospital most of the time.

Raymond “Bear” Cuero of Viejas Enterprises made the community aware of the Sutton family’s situation through the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce. Viejas helped the Suttons with a fund raiser to cover cancer-related expenses.

Mountain View Learning Academy is a personalized education program within the Alpine Union School district. At the school’s “Going Gold” teacher Susan McCalley said next year the Shadow Hills and Creekside students will be included in the awareness effort.

“Your love and support and beautiful posters mean a lot,” McCalley told the students.

Teacher Jeanne Broderick explained to students that the Sutton family wants to help others know about detecting childhood cancer early, when an early diagnosis can save lives.

The main signs and symptoms of child cancer include unexplained weight loss, headaches, increased swelling or persistent pain in bones, joints, back or legs and excessive bruising, bleeding or rash.

Lumps or masses --- especially in a child’s abdomen, neck, chest, pelvis or armpits ---- are also a symptom, according to the international Be Child Cancer Aware organization.

Other signs are constant infections, a whitish color behind eye pupils, persistent nausea or vomiting, constant fatigue or paleness, sudden eye or vision changes and recurring fevers.

“I don’t want to scare you, but Cash had five symptoms on the list and I didn’t know it,” Sutton told everyone.