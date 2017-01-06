The New Year is here! New Year’s resolutions abound. Here is a resolution we can all keep… “Do your Best and Help the Rest.” One of the best ways you can help our Beloved Alpine is by supporting our very own Alpine Youth Center. Located in the heart of Alpine at: 2153 Arnold Way we exist to support our community. The Alpine Youth Center is a safe place for the youth ages 11-18 (5th-12th grade) to spend time with each other, adult role models, and enjoy building community with one another. The three levels of needs that are met at the Alpine Youth Center are: first, a safe place to hang out; second, helping establish healthy relationships with peers and leaders; and third, mentoring in servant-leadership and character development. We have countless opportunities to serve our community and working with the Alpine Youth Center can be one of the most rewarding.

The entire Alpine Community is invited to attend an Open House/Get Involved Event at the Youth Center on: Friday, February 3, 2017 from 3:00pm-7:00pm. You will be able to meet and greet the Board Members, Directors, Volunteers, and Youth who are involved in our center. Light refreshments will be served. Come one, Come All.

We also have Viejas Ice Skating tickets for sale at discounted rates that must be sold by January 14, 2017. And if you need fuel for your vehicles we have limited Sinclair Gas Cards valid until December 31, 2017 where you can save from 5 to 10 cents per gallon for a tax-deductible donation to The Alpine Youth Center. PO Box 2689, Alpine, CA 91903

Check us out at: beholdministry.com and

alpineyouth.com. Or you can contact us at :

Thomas Bolz (619) 606-1739

Clayton Mauldin (619) 971-2799

Dr. Randall Torres (619) 995-6239