Kids Public Safety Summer Camp, hosted by the Alpine Sher­iff Station, the Alpine Fire Pro­tection District and the Califor­nia Highway Patrol-El Cajon, will have public safety classes June 29, July 13, July 27 and Aug. 10.

The CHP will be hosting a bike rodeo at a location to be an­nounced. All the classes are de­signed for 7- to 12-year-olds and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We are encouraging kids to bring their bicycles and helmets. The CHP will be inspecting their bikes,” said officer Travis Garrow, a public information officer for the CHP-El Cajon.

“It’s like an obstacle course with things to avoid. We usually have a slow race where they go as slow as possible without putting their feet down,” Garrow said. “It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. with the CHP and a couple of sheriff deputies.”

Hazards of the road, safety tips and more will be stressed to the youngsters.

The free classes, coordinated by Holly Nicholson of the Alpine Sheriff substation, will be held at the Alpine Fire Protection Dis­trict offices on 1364 Tavern Road.

The first class is Friday, June 29, on fire safety and at the Alpine Sheriff station, 2751 Alpine Blvd., for the July 13 and July 27 classes.

“We have a smoke trailer on loan, it’s like a mock home,” said Jason McBroom, fire marshal for the Alpine Fire Protection Dis­trict, “Kids will learn to crawl un­der smoke and escape obstacles and learn to escape a home while filled with smoke. “

“We will have games and activities and we will show short videos-age appropriate. Also, the 3 P’s of fire safety – planning, preparing, and practicing,” McBroom said.

McBroom pointed out the parents can register at the Alpine Sheriff’s Substation.

“The crime lab will come out and the kids will be able to do a mock investigation. The Ki­wanis will do finger­prints and photos for the parents. Cyberbullying will be addressed,” said Capt. Lori Ross, with the Alpine Sheriff’s of­fice.

Ross noted that par­ents can email Holly Nicholson at: Holly. Nicholson@sdsheriff. org with questions or to register.