Sometimes I think the world could be fixed if we just had a roll of duct tape large enough. If we were marooned in the wilder­ness with only a bag containing duct tape, a roll of tie wire and Velcro we could probably sur­vive for years. Throw in a Swiss army knife along with a can of WD-40 and we could, maybe, live comfortably for decades. Al­though these items would come in very handy, the only thing we really would need in that bag was a bible, the inspired word of God.

From the book of Genesis, where God explains how He cre­ated everything, to the book of Revelation, where God explains our future destiny, every single word and sentence has some­thing for us to discover about the world in which we live. I’m very thankful God inspired these men to carefully record exactly what He wanted to say to us. So for this Thanksgiv­ing, the first thing I am giving thanks for is the word of God.

I’m also thankful for bright, warm sunny days that never seem to want to end. They would be the kind of days that are filled with sweet aromas of roses, star jasmine and salty ocean air. The wind would be gently blowing my hair back out of my eyes just as the bow of my sail boat bounced off the crest of another rolling wave. A group of Pelicans would be gliding silently through the air maintaining a perfect chev­ron flight. For a moment, time would stand perfectly still and I find myself wishing I was eter­nally banished into this place, forever looking to the horizon in search of adventure.

As much as I like November’s delightfully lazy afternoons, I would joyfully give them all up for a crisp December snow flur­ry. There is a moment right be­fore it begins to snow where the air is so still; it’s as if all of heav­en’s angels have just inhaled and are awaiting their cue to let the storehouses of snow open. It’s quite wonderful to lie on the ground completely bundled up in all manner of wool; a scarf, sweater, mittens and sheepskin boots. Next comes the calming silence which completely enve­lopes you as lie there waiting and gazing up into the stormy gray sky. Then suddenly, out of nowhere you spot them, beauti­ful unique frozen flakes that gently swirl down and land on your eyelashes.

I’m also thankful for the end of the day when the boots come off and work disappears along with all my burdens, temporar­ily disappearing from my mem­ory like yesterday’s setting sun. The lights dim and take a back seat to a blazing warm fire that has been kindled in the living room wood stove just as the tea kettle begins to whistle. After pouring a cup of tea, I settle into my easy chair, grab my leather bound first addition of Sherlock Holms and quickly find myself transported into another time and place. I would be lost in dis­tant folds of my imagination forever if it wasn’t for the timer on the microwave rhythmically chiming, reminding me that I need to eat.

There is a long and winding road that leads to my house. It is a very pleasant drive and I find that it really relaxes me. I know I’m getting close to home when I leave the asphalt and wind my way up into the gran­ite fortresses of Gaskill Peak. Usually, you can spot two hawks circling overhead and a black and white checkered peregrine falcon darting through my fa­ther’s vineyard. Depending on the time of year, you might even catch a glimpse of a rattlesnake, fox or even a tarantula walking across the sandy road. All these creatures, both great and small, are my friends but it isn’t until I’m opening my front door that I find what I’m truly thankful for.

So, what I am truly thankful for is my family. It’s wonderful to have loved ones around to whom I can let my hair down and vent my frustrations. I’m thankful for my children too, even teenagers, who constantly remind me that I have allot yet to learn, and a wife who shares in all my joy, sorrow, pain, as well as my triumphs. Because with­out our friends and family, our houses would be empty and cold; there would be no one to share a hearth fire with or sing to and dance with.