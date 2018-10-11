Driving home from the store the other day my seventeen year old daughter asked “What inspires you”. For a moment I was stumped with her question but knowing she was interested, I looked deeper into my mem­ory for an answer. After what seemed like a very long pause, I successfully stumbled upon a couple of appropriate answers.

“Music, music inspires me” I said while keeping my eyes on the road and contemplating a better answer. Then more ideas came in like a flood. “Artwork, great food and fellowship, these things inspire me” I said with a smile confident that I was truly making father points, but then…

It dawned on me, something that the apostle Paul said “Not that I speak in regard to need, for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and suffer need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Philippi­ans 4:11-12.

There it was the answer to her question that I had been desperately searching for. “Contentment”. Webster’s dic­tionary supported my answer “inspire: transitive verb: to influ­ence, move, or guide by divine or supernatural inspiration”. To know that God is protecting me, providing for me on a daily basis and that I can rest in that promise.

If we take our eyes off Jesus, off God the Father and shut the Holy Spirit out of our lives, then we lose sight of where our strength and power comes from. Soon trials and tribulations of life become too numerous and heavy for us to carry on our own and we begin to doubt God and fall into despair.

Peter, after seeing Jesus walk­ing on the water, petitioned the Lord that he may come out to Him. The disciple took a step in faith as he stepped out of the boat, walking to Jesus on the sur­face of the water. However, when Peter took his off Jesus and be­gan to let his circumstances take control, it was then that the howling wind and roaring waves overwhelmed him and he began to sink into the sea.

It is important to keep things in a proper perspective or before too long fear will devour and steal our joy. Take money as an example, how much do we really need? How much of it can you spend in a day and how much will make you happy. Actually, money will never be a source of joy as only God can provide that through trusting in Him and being content with what you have been given. The truth is that men will always lust after money desiring to have more and more of it. It is the love of money that is at the root of all evil.

I love what Jesus said about trials and tribulation “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you will have peace. In the world you will have tribulation; but be of good cheer, I have over­come the world.”

Oh what beautiful words those are to meditate on in times of trouble. Our hope is built securely on the foundation of Christ and our future eter­nity with God. Our lives here on earth in theses bodies are but a vapor or a vanishing mist, short lived. We are all just passing through this life like pilgrims on a great journey.

God has promised us an in­heritance and sealed us with the Holy Spirit as pledge of that future state. Unfortunate­ly, our window to that future has become clouded with lust­ful wants and desires. Greed continues to push and drive us to work longer hours and hard­er for things that we won’t be taking with us when we go to meet our maker. You will not be taking your toy haulers, collec­tions and storage bins to heav­en with you.

Being content each day with what the Lord gives us is what inspires me to do the things that put a smile on the face of my Creator. Our enemy tries to sell us things by making prom­ises that have no guarantee but though it may look shiny on the outside, it will eventually turn to dust and rust. The grass, at times, looks greener in our neighbor’s yard but it too will turn brown in the drought that looms over all of us.

Being content is a real act of faith. It shows others that we trust our God with our lives and, even if we don’t get a beautiful rose garden, we have a home waiting for us.