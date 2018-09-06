I have made my final freewill choice. I have decided I no lon­ger desire to have freewill. It has caused so much pain and suffering in the world that I no longer desire to have a choice, so I have willingly given my free­dom back to my Creator.

I can almost hear you crying out in unison “No, you can’t do that!”

Sorry, I cannot hear you but I have already made my last choice and given my freewill back to my Maker. What a bur­den has been lifted from my shoulders as I no longer have to worry about committing the only unforgiveable sin; unbelief in Jesus Christ.

I am so glad to become a bond servant of my Master, now liv­ing forever, in the household of my Heavenly Father.

I am sad for all of you who in­sist on living your old life, which is filled with wrong turns, heart­break and confusion.

“Lord, put a ring through my ear and make me your bondser­vant. Dear God, I am tired of liv­ing a life of self-centeredness. I want to live a life where good­ness and mercy follow me all the days of my life. Oh, how there is safety in your courts and bless­ing in your presence. My spirit longs to join you forever!”

Rich Mullins, Christian song­writer, once wrote “Let mercy lead, let love be the strength in your life, with every footstep that you take there’ll be a drop of grace.” When we surrender to God’s will, surrendering to the Holy Spirit then are we abiding in the True Vine. Rich would write another prophetic line before entering heaven himself “If I stand, let me stand on the promise that You will pull me through; And if I fall, let me fall on the grace that first brought me to You!”

Jesus has washed me. He has washed me in his own blood and now there is no longer any con­demnation for my eternal spirit. So raise a banner, blow the sho­far and shout to God for our sal­vation has finally arrived. No longer will I fight this spiritual battle in the flesh or give the devil an audience. I have decided to follow Jesus by becoming His bondservant.

Personal freedom is not worth the price of possible damnation, separation from the King. For we are here on earth for only a moment but one day we will ar­rive safe on heaven’s shore and see God face to face.

I gained everything when I returned my “freewill” back to God. I no longer have to worry about my salvation being buried in dead rituals or following oth­er gospels of works and repen­tance. No, for I have discovered, as a branch, if I stay connected to the True Vine that repen­tance is a fruit that is produced as the Holy Spirit is allowed to flow into my life.

There is only one church and Jesus Christ is the head of it! He called us out of the world to put His Spirit into us then sends us back into the world to communi­cate the gospel, and use words if absolutely necessary.

For we are his workmanship, created for good works that He created ahead of time that we should walk in them. Open a door for someone, lend a hand to help someone up off the ground, be kind and don’t let the enemy cause division or strife in our congregations. We can agree to disagree on non-essential the­ology and doctrines; however, we cannot diminish or modify the fact that Jesus Christ is the Lamb of God that takes away the sin of the world.

The blood of Jesus Christ is the most powerful substance in the entire universe. Jesus’ blood was pure, separated by Mary’s placenta while in her womb, so that the Son of God’s blood never mixed with a daughter of Adam. Although he had a belly button Christ was the only One who could reverse the original curse that was levied in the Gar­den of Eden.

“And I will put enmity be­tween you and the woman, and between your seed and her Seed; He shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise His heel” Gene­sis 3:15 NKJV. This verse is con­sidered the “First gospel” where the text hints at the virgin birth of the Messiah, Christ’s passion on the cross and the destruction of Satan. First, enmity refers to the strife through an ongoing spiritual battle in the heaven for man’s souls. Second, the Mes­siah would bruise or crush the head of Satan as he is one day be cast into the lake which burns with fire. Finally, Satan would bruise the Messiah’s heel as Je­sus Christ was mocked, beaten and crucified.

However, death and the grave couldn’t hold Him! He is risen!