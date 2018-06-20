Jake stepped off the stage and away from the podium. His eyes were like a flame of fire and the passion in his voice filled the room like rays of sunshine at daybreak. People were sitting anxiously waiting to hear what God was going to say to them. They were waiting for hope to come in any form, they were ready to soak it all in and be refreshed by the message that was stirring Jake’s heart.

“I was desperate and solitary confinement had pushed me over the edge. Guys were hang­ing themselves every week and now the thought was becoming my new reality, my new escape,” explained Jake as he paced back and forth across the sanctuary carpet with large, round wide open eyes.

Everyone in the sanctuary was focused on the speaker who was tattooed from head to toe. His muscles bulged from be­neath his shirt stretching the fabric to the point of the rip­ping apart at the seams like the Incredible Hulk. His life had been like that too as he fought, robbed and invented ways to harm unsuspecting victims on the streets of Las Vegas.

“I never went to church; I didn’t know about and was nev­er taught about God. Incarcera­tion was eating me up from the inside and hope was just some imaginary fairy tale that was completely absent from my world. I had made up my mind to kill myself the next morning and had taken one of my bed sheets forming it into a make­shift noose. Before going to bed I did something I had never done before, I dropped to my knees and prayed.” Everyone was com­pletely silent as Jake continued with his testimony.

The state of Nevada had de­cided that Jake was not redeem­able and decided he needed to stay off the streets for life. His life was over now; there were no ways out just four gray, cold concrete walls and a steel locked wall. Desperation was Jake’s friend now and it hung in the air like thick smoke from a fire. Jake dropped to his knees and pleaded with God that if He was real to get him out of solitary and back in with other people.

“God, I don’t know you but if you exist then please help me. If you don’t get me back into the general population and inter­vene within twenty-four hours then I will hang myself,” mum­bled Jake in a soft faint voice that only God, if He existed, could of heard.

The next morning Jake was summoned into court. His law­yer ran up to him and said “Jake you must be the luckiest man on earth. The state attorney is not pursuing the three life sen­tences and is dropping those charges against you.”

As Jake walked down the dank, poorly lit hallways of the solitary confinement unit and through the windowless blank walls of his cell, the guard told him to gather his belong­ing as he was being moved to the general population where there were other inmates. Jake couldn’t believe that his prayer to God was heard, that God re­ally existed and that all of this had transpired within the time­frame before hanging himself.

Trembling, Jake dropped again to the floor thanking God for his mercy. At that very mo­ment he dedicated his life to serving the One, True and liv­ing God.

“I’ll give my life to serving you. But I don’t know anything about who you are?” said Jake softly from a kneeling position.

Jake spent the next five years in five different Nevada prisons until his sentence was complet­ed. In that time God download­ed the truth about who he was through a bible that another inmate had given to him. God worked miracles through this man as he started five different churches within those five dif­ferent prisons he was incarcer­ated in. They even held secret baptisms in the prison’s laundry facilities, which some of the guards allowed them to do.

There is much more to Jake’s story, he is supported by City Team of San Jose, California and runs an outreach in Mexico which aids women and men who have nowhere to go. Jake is mar­ried and has two children. He is living proof that God is real; God cares for his children, hears their prayers and can open pris­on doors. There is nothing im­possible for God!

Is your life like Jake’s? Have you lost all hope? Does it seem like there is nowhere to turn? Have you been considering sui­cide? Stop right now and drop to your knees and cry out to the God who created you. Don’t wait today is the day of your salva­tion! God loves you and he wants to set you free!