We were standing at 16,650 ft in the Andes Mountains of Peru. Before my eyes steep mountain ridges rose higher and higher like rungs on Jacob’s ladder and for a moment I thought these peaks might lead to touch heav­en itself.

As I stood there admiring the mountains, I noticed they were snow capped and glaciered. They rose in height to a point I could only imagine opened into God’s own throne room.

The wind whipped and gust­ed around me as I pulled my Yak-wool cap down over my ears. Many local chicos were at the summit to greet us with candy, snacks and even some bottles of a Peruvian beverage.

The hike up to the top was ex­tremely grueling because of the altitude. Towards the summit my legs felt like they were made of lead as I labored to make for­ward progress. Each step was difficult but I pushed onward, being careful to take slow but steady steps forward.

I have climbed many moun­tain peaks in my six decades of life, some in the USA as well as in other parts of the world. I love to climb up high into the moun­tains as I feel a connection and physically closer to God.

As a point of interest this peak, in the Andes, was strangely ab­sent of something. At 16,650 feet it should have been covered in ice and snow but glaciers that our Sherpa once observed as a small child have been steady re­ceding every year that goes by.

As I zipped up my jacket then pulling my gloves on, I puzzled over why these once massive glaciers were disappearing? Pol­iticians, environmental activists and devout theologians will con­tinue to debate the cause and ultimate end-game of the reced­ing glaciers and world climate changes but from where I stood in the Andes there could be no doubt that our climate is chang­ing around the world.

Could it be that man’s greed and lust for money has poisoned our environment through the industrial revolution, possibly to the point of no return? The thought was troubling as I watched the mountain’s dry dusty earth blowing away with each gust of wind.

I can say with confidence that the answer my friend is not blowing in the wind. The answer definitely will not be unveiled by greedy politicians or by government run geo-engineering projects. Cases in point, just look at how the mili­tary handled nuclear weapons testing during the 1940’s. In a word: unnecessary fallout over Nevada, Utah and most of the southern USA.

Now as we look up, we see once clear blue afternoon skies turning into haziness as jet con­trails criss-cross back and forth in endless patterns that spread out in our upper atmosphere. There is a word you all need to do a Google search on; “geo-engineering” where you can do some study on what is possibly going on over the friendly skies above our homes and neighbor­hoods.

The wisdom of man is foolish­ness to an almighty, all know­ing God. In our minds, in our sci­ence we believe we hold all the answers to the world’s problems but can you observe any real progress in healing our world’s oceans and marine life? Are we finding innovative ways to live that don’t continue to pollute our planet?

There is good news and a sil­ver lining to this story. There is always hope as long as mankind reaches out to their Creator for the answers. As humans we are prone to live selfishly, not look­ing to the future for our chil­dren and grandchildren’s sake. Instead, we selfishly live for the moment, not preserving pre­cious resources for the future. However, I happen to know what the future holds and who it is that holds the future.

“He is the image of the invis­ible God, the firstborn of all cre­ation. For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible, whether thrones or dominions or rulers or authorities—all things were created through him and for him. And he is before all things, and in him all things hold to­gether. And he is the head of the body, the church. He is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead, that in everything he might be preeminent.” 1 Colos­sians 1:15-18 NKJV.

So while the world heads into its final crescendo, don’t lose hope, and don’t lose sight that God is still in control. God is still on the throne and prayer changes things. He is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. We can have hope, knowing that we were not meant to live for­ever in this fallen world. There is a brighter future for all God’s children and it is waiting right around the corner. So look up to the changes going on around you for your redemption draws near!