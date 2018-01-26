By Jo Moreland

Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce

Useful news and tips highlighted the first Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce “Hot Topics Business Breakfast” of 2018!

A new Baron’s Market organic garden program with local schools and the possible February opening of the new Viejas Casino & Resort tower were among items discussed on Jan. 9 at the Greek Village Grill. It’s in the Ayres Lodge Center at 1730 Alpine Blvd. in Alpine.

Awards and new membership were included in the monthly Chamber meeting.

“It was very helpful,” said guest Lauren King of Alpine, a certified health coach who told the group about her business. “I did get to meet almost everybody.”

Chamber members helped each other and met new people and potential customers or organization members.

Longtime Chamber member Roy Athey, owner of the Descanso, Alpine & Pacific Railway attraction in Alpine, recently donated his railroad to another Chamber member, the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum in Campo.

During his presentation at the breakfast, Jim Lundquist of PSRM asked for help from the Chamber and the community to move railroad ties on Jan. 20 onto a trailer headed for the Campo museum.

“If you’re working with a nonprofit organization we can come up with two tickets for our regular weekend trains for you,” Lundquist told the group, showing how PSRM can help members.

Carl Silva of Alpine’s VFW Bert Fuller Post 9578 explained that the Post is becoming more involved with the community through a scholarship program. They have also opened up their headquarters at 844 Tavern Road to the public for entertainment and events.

“You’re all welcome at any time to the VFW as guests,” Silva said. “The combat veterans really want you to come and be a part of the VFW.”

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, which serves adults with developmental disabilities, is always looking for employers for their clients, said Rose Mason of the center.

“If you want someone who shows up, doesn’t complain and works really hard, call us,” she urged.

Chamber Ambassador Roger Garay and Chamber Director Jan Morse, both of On Line Bookkeeping & Tax Service, supplied updated information and tips for this year’s tax returns.

“We can prepare taxes for anyone anywhere in the world,” Morse said.

As event emcee, Chamber Director Darryl Bush of Keller Williams Realty updated the Chamber’s search for a new executive administrator. There are also several board vacancies, Bush announced.

The group welcomed Sarah Dunn, owner of Alpine Academics, as a new member.

CEO Victoria Klein of the Alpine Special Treatment Center at 2120 Alpine Blvd., and ASTCI Support Services Manager Kharisma Sudler accepted honors for the center, which won the Chamber’s 2017 holiday lights decorating contest.



