“A HUGE THANK YOU to all of our firefighters and first responders from the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce! We are so grateful for each and every one of you for your courageous, skillful work during the West Fire on July 6 in Alpine.

The Chamber Board of Di­rectors, Ambassadors and staff extends their most heartfelt sympathy and concern for all of those who have lost their homes and/or belongings as a result of last weekend’s catastrophic fire. While the fire’s effects are crushing, we are also very grate­ful that there were no fatalities and that local, state and federal fire crews did such a magnifi­cent job of gaining control over this fire in very challenging conditions.

The Alpine Chamber is com­mitted to working closely with all community members and lo­cal/state agencies throughout the recovery process.” – Jeff Mor­ris, Executive Director

•••

The flames that swept through the Alpine area de­stroying homes and property were only seconds ahead of indi­vidual, community and official efforts to help survivors.

The San Diego County web­site has fire recovery informa­tion at www.SDCountyRecov­ery.com; www.sdcountyemer­gency.com/updates/recovery-resources-available-for-wes... and www.theredguidetorecovery.com/TRG-CondensedVersion-Jan2012.pdf.

The County also established a Local Assistance Center on Monday, July 9, at the Alpine Branch Library at 1752 Alpine Blvd. County and other orga­nizations were assigned to be available from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice.

In addition, when affected res­idents are ready to start recover­ing and rebuilding, they can call the County Hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at (858) 495-5200 or e-mail County­FireRecovery@sdcounty.ca.gov. Messages left after hours will bev returned next day.

•••

Local volunteers and com­munity members are also orga­nizing to respond to immediate needs.

As of Monday, July 9, dona­tions for fire survivors were being accepted this week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sunday at Boulder Oaks Elementary School at 2320 Tavern Road in Alpine, according to an Alpine Union School District staff member.

Chamber Director Chris Wiley of Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., has his well-trained staff available to help with the challenges ahead at (619) 722-1303.

The Back Country Land Trust is working to help develop volunteer fire cleanup, said Jon Green, BCLT program director.