CHAMBER CHATTER: Alpine grateful for help during fire By The Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce
“A HUGE THANK YOU to all of our firefighters and first responders from the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce! We are so grateful for each and every one of you for your courageous, skillful work during the West Fire on July 6 in Alpine.
The Chamber Board of Directors, Ambassadors and staff extends their most heartfelt sympathy and concern for all of those who have lost their homes and/or belongings as a result of last weekend’s catastrophic fire. While the fire’s effects are crushing, we are also very grateful that there were no fatalities and that local, state and federal fire crews did such a magnificent job of gaining control over this fire in very challenging conditions.
The Alpine Chamber is committed to working closely with all community members and local/state agencies throughout the recovery process.” – Jeff Morris, Executive Director
•••
The flames that swept through the Alpine area destroying homes and property were only seconds ahead of individual, community and official efforts to help survivors.
The San Diego County website has fire recovery information at www.SDCountyRecovery.com; www.sdcountyemergency.com/updates/recovery-resources-available-for-wes... and www.theredguidetorecovery.com/TRG-CondensedVersion-Jan2012.pdf.
The County also established a Local Assistance Center on Monday, July 9, at the Alpine Branch Library at 1752 Alpine Blvd. County and other organizations were assigned to be available from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. until further notice.
In addition, when affected residents are ready to start recovering and rebuilding, they can call the County Hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at (858) 495-5200 or e-mail CountyFireRecovery@sdcounty.ca.gov. Messages left after hours will bev returned next day.
•••
Local volunteers and community members are also organizing to respond to immediate needs.
As of Monday, July 9, donations for fire survivors were being accepted this week from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Sunday at Boulder Oaks Elementary School at 2320 Tavern Road in Alpine, according to an Alpine Union School District staff member.
Chamber Director Chris Wiley of Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc., has his well-trained staff available to help with the challenges ahead at (619) 722-1303.
The Back Country Land Trust is working to help develop volunteer fire cleanup, said Jon Green, BCLT program director.