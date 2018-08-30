An all-you-can-eat great bar­becue on Labor Day this Mon­day, Sept. 3, in Alpine will raise money for Alzheimer’s Disease research!

The Alpine View Lodge at 973 Arnold Way is holding its annual event from noon to 1:30 p.m. to support its Quest for the Cure Team. A $10 donation is requested. A raffle and ice cold margaritas are part of the fun.

The local team is already well ahead of the pack in fundraising for the huge 2018 Walk4Alz ben­efit walk on Saturday, Oct. 20, in San Diego’s Balboa Park.

“We’ve got over $57,000 that we’ve raised so far,” said Linda Cioffi, director of the family-owned home for Alzheimer’s and de­mentia care. “We’re $24,000 ahead of where we were last year. Once again, we’re whuppin’ ‘em all!”

The team’s donations are ahead of schedule in spite of taking a month off from fund raising to help present the major West Fire Benefit & Auc­tion for Alpine’s fire survivors.

All money collected is used in San Diego Coun­ty. Checks must be made out to Alzheimer’s San Diego.

Tax deductible donations for the lodge’s team may be dropped off at the Alpine View Lodge, mailed to 973 Arnold Way, Alpine, CA 91901, or paid online at https://alzsd.akaraisin.com/wal­k4alz2018/questforthecure.

•••

Celebrate Alpine’s colorful history on Wednes­day, Sept. 5, at the next Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce ‘It’s After 5 Somewhere Mixer!”

Tours of two famous houses of pioneer families are included in the relaxing event, which starts at 5 p.m. at the Alpine Historical Society’s museum at 2116 Tavern Road. Both houses are more than 100 years old.

“We have our ‘Alpine Then and Now’ exhibit,” said President Tom Myers of the Alpine Histori­cal Society. “There are photos and objects from the past and the present.”

Barons Market is hosting the hors d’oeuvres. Rock Canyon Vineyards is providing wine tasting.

Reservations are required be­cause of limited seating. The event is free for Chamber mem­bers who RSVP. The cost is $10 for walk-ins and non-members.

To make a reservation, e-mail or call the Chamber at (info@alpinechamber.com or (619) 445-2722.

Sign up now to be in the an­nual Alpine Kiwanis 2018 Chili Cook Off & Car Show on Satur­day, Sept. 22, in Alpine!

This red hot event for chili lovers and car show fans is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alpine El­ementary School, 1850 Alpine Blvd., and Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd. Call (619) 709-4411 and (619) 690-2283 for car show and chili cook off information or visit www.alpinekiwanis.com/events.