Parker Properties has moved its office to Alpine!

The business, which has of­fered residential, industrial and commercial sales and manage­ment since 1988, is now at 2101 Alpine Blvd., Suite E.

“It’s our only office,” owner and realtor Teri Parker said. “We’ve moved from El Cajon. We just want to come into the com­munity as a business and be a helpful part of Alpine.”

A member of the Alpine Mountain Empire and East San Diego County Chambers of Commerce, Parker Properties is inviting the members of the Chamber to the grand opening of the business from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18.

Parker, who has been in prop­erty management and real es­tate sales for almost 30 years, said she and her team --- Tay­lor Burkett and Andrew Bloom — are all native to San Diego County.

“Our business stretches from Pine Valley all the way to the beach area,” said Parker. “I put my client needs in front of my own needs. We all live by a cli­ ent-first philosophy.”

•••

The checkered flag is out again this weekend for the Al­pine Kiwanis Soap Box Derby!

Children and young people ages 7 to 19 can compete in this drive to the finish on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14, at the Viejas Casino & Resort east parking lot at 5250 Willows Road.

The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians is the title sponsor for the event.

Registration at 7 a.m. includes weigh-in and tech check. The cost is $25 a race or $80 for all four weekend races.

Race times are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., depending on the number of participants. Food will be available at the event or nearby.

Call (619) 840-9400 or visit alpine@ soapboxderby. org or visit www.alpineki­wanis.org for more information.

•••

Ride the rails with the Grim Reaper during October on the Pumpkin Express in the Campo area!

Among the most unusual Hal­loween celebrations in San Di­ego County, the decorated vin­tage railcars leave the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum Association every weekend in October to head through great scenery.

This year the famous railway museum is offering first-class tickets on its ATSF 1509. It has a premium atmosphere, compli­mentary soft drinks, light as­sorted candies and snacks!

After the trip, riders from both trains can walk through the museum’s two haunted trains, a pumpkin patch with pumpkins for children to deco­rate and a creepy cast of ghosts and ghouls.

Trains depart at 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Coach class tickets are $5 for toddlers under 3 in a lap; $14 for children 3-12; $18 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and older.

First class ATSF 1509 fares are $8 for tickets for children un­der 3; $20 for children 3-12; $25 for adults and $22 for seniors 65–plus. Tickets and details are available at www.psrm.org.