Tickets were disappearing fast and donations were pouring in this week for the big West Fire Benefit Dinner & Auction this Saturday evening, Aug. 18, in Alpine.

The benefit at 5:30 p.m. at the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd., will raise money for survivors of the July 6 wild­fire that destroyed or damaged 38 homes and 31 other buildings in east Alpine.

“It’s been very heartwarming to see how a small community stands up to help its residents during an emergency,” said Rob­in Clegg, director of the Com­munity Recovery Team assist­ing West Fire survivors. “That doesn’t always happen.”

With KFMB TV Channel 8 meteorologist and lifestyle re­porter Shawn Styles as volun­teer emcee and auctioneer, there will be live broadcasting during the evening. Thousands of dol­lars worth of items and enter­tainment have been donated for the live and silent auctions.

Advance tickets are $40 for adults and $15 each for children; $50 and $25 at the door.

The Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce, Ste. 208, 1620 Alpine Blvd.; the Al­pine Community Center and the Alpine View Lodge, 973 Arnold Way, are presenting the event. Tickets can be purchased at those locations, or call (619) 445- 2722 or visit www.alpinecham­ber.com!

•••

Did you know the Kumeyaay Nation once stretched across the U.S.-Mexico border from the Pacific Ocean to the Salton Sea and south beyond Ensenada in Mexico?

Much of the knowledge and skills the native peoples learned over thousands of years about using indigenous plants for food, medicine, arts, tools, construc­tion and more is still being used on ranches in Baja California.

Author Michael Wilken-Rob­ertson, who wrote “Kumeyaay Ethnobotany: Shared Heritage of the Californias,” will be the guest speaker this Sunday, Aug. 19, at the quarterly potluck meeting of the Alpine Histori­cal Society. It starts at 2 p.m. at the Alpine Woman’s Club, 2156 Alpine Blvd.

“I think the information is something very useful that can be applied to our own lives,” said Carol Morrison, Chamber Am­bassador and a past historical society president Admission is free to hear Wilken-Robertson. However, donations help with the cost of Alpine Historical Society pro­grams, preserve historical ar­tifacts and maintain museum facilities.

Reservations are required for limited seating. Call (619) 885- 8063 or e-mail info@alpinehis­tory.org to learn more about a key part of local history!

•••

The Kiwanis Club of Alpine was the only club in the three-state Kiwanis District 31 of California, Nevada and Hawaii to earn the organization’s Dis­tinguished Club Award for 2016- 2017!

Alpine’s Immediate Past Pres­ident Pene Manale recently ac­cepted the honor on behalf of the entire Alpine contingent of more than 130 members ---- sec­ond largest club in the district!

“That’s pretty cool in a small town,” said Manale.

Known for its commitment to communities and children, more information about the Kiwanis Club of Alpine is available at www.alpinekiwanis.com.