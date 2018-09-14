Slink down Arts Alley with the rest of the cool cats celebrating the free 2018 Alley Cat Art Walk on this Friday, Sept. 14, in El Cajon! St. Madeline Sophie's Center, a member of the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce, and Sophie's Center are among the participating galleries and businessess during this evening of fine art crafts, live music and children's interactive art booths. Fabulous prizes and boutique vendors will be part of the fun from 5-8 p.m. in Arts Alley off Main Street between Magnolia and Rea avenues. Artisanal craft booths, food, wine, beer and a Pallet Art Contest are also presented by El Cajon's historic downtown small businesses. The San Diego County Community Enhancement Program supports the annual event. For more information call (619) 593-2205 or visit www.stsmc.org

Chamber members can enjoy a free social evening on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at For the Love Gift Boutique in Alpine! It's the start of a huge customer appreciation sale by Kelly Boykin, owner of the store at 2530 Alpine Blvd., Ste. E, as she celebrates her first year in business there. Drinks, appetizers and a huge sale will will help welcome her second year. It's also a great way to explore the shop, which has something for everyone. For the Love of Gift Boutique offers a wide variety of often handmade gifts at affordable prices for all occasions!

Want to know what Alpine has looked like during more than 100 years? Find out during a free open house to see the "Alpine Then and Now" photo exhibit the weekend of Sept. 29-30 at the John DeWitt Historic Museum and Library. The museum will be open from 2-4 p.m. each day at 2116 Tavern Road in Alpine's rural area. Visitors can also check out other interesting exhibits at the museum, owned and maintained bythe Alpine Historical Society. Self-guided tours or docent tours are available at no charge. Alpine's all volunteer historical society can always use more members, docents, donations and other help to keep Alpine's colorful pioneer history alive. Call (619) 885-8063

Those roars in east Alpine are sounds of delight at the new Lions Tigers & Bears contest. Win a cruise while helping to raise $150,000 for rescued animals! The Win a CruiseContest actuall has three itineraries with three chances to win Zoe's Cruises and Tours trips to the Panama Canal, Alaska or Hawaii. It's $10 for each opportunity ticket. Each cruise package is worth about $5,000. Contestants select which cruise package contest they want to enter. The drawing will be in May 2019 at LTB's annual Wild in the Country Fundraiser. All proceeds benefitr the animals! Visit www.lionstigersandbears.org for entry information.