Get the sweetest tickets in town now for the Queen Bee Brunch this Saturday, June 23, in Alpine!

This honey of a good time from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd., will ‘bee’ a party to celebrate the history of local honey and world-renowned bee­keeper John Harbison.

Of course there will be a deli­cious brunch by Agosta’s Cater­ing, a Dana’s Boutique Fashion Show, exclusive vendors for great shopping, drawings, enter­tainment and mimosas!

Little bottles of golden honey donated by Richard Edwords of Kamps Propane will be the par­ty favors. Kamps is a long-time member of the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce, which has partnered with the Alpine Community Center to present the bees’ knees event.

Alpine Community Center Director and Queen Bee Brunch Co-Chair Sue Hobbs; commu­nity center Director Cindi Rob­ertson and community center volunteer Beverly Stacy worked with Lori Bledsoe, chamber membership and events direc­tor, to fill more than 200 jars with beautiful, sticky golden honey.

“It was fun,” Bledsoe said. “I thought it was going to be a messy job, but Sue Hobbs — with all her experience working in her former Alpine Bakery — made the job go fast.”

Many thanks to the 2018 Queen Bee Brunch sponsors ---- Jackson & Foster Heating/ Air Conditioning/Plumbing; Alpine Veterinary Clinic; Natu­ral Instincts; Alpine Jewelers; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; Grossmont Escrow Co. and Holt Travel & Tours!

Some Queen Bee Brunch tickets are still available at $40 each at the Chamber, 1620 Al­pine Blvd., Suite 208; the Alpine Community Center; Dana’s Bou­tique, 2271 Alpine Blvd.; Postal Annex, 2710 Alpine Blvd., Ste. K; at AlpineChamber.com and AlpineCommunityCenter.com; and at (619) 445-2722, (619) 445- 7330, (619) 722-6785 and (619) 659-8082.

•••

If you’d like to invest in your own brain health and memories as well as those of children and grandchildren, join team Quest for the Cure at https://alzsd. akaraisin.com/walk4alz2018/ questforthecure!

“One hundred percent of what we raise in San Diego stays in San Diego,” said Linda Cioffi of the Alpine View Lodge, 973 Ar­nold Way.

Donations also fund research in San Diego by world-renowned facilities such as UCSD that perform brain and Alzheimer’s disease studies! Call (619) 445- 5291 for details.

•••

Save the date for the wonder­ful Pine Valley Days weekend of July 27-28!

Presented by the Mountain Empire Men’s Club, there will be live music by Barbwire and a deep pit barbecue from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, July 27.

Start Saturday, July 28, with the Burrito Breakfast at 7. Then enjoy the terrific Pine Valley Days Parade at 9 a.m. followed by the Day in the Park at 10 a.m. Kids’ activities, arts and crafts, vendors, live music, food and a horseshoe tournament bring the park alive!

Visit www.pinevalleydays. com for details and entry forms.