Have a great time while supporting San Diego County’s top Walk4ALZ team at its Quest for the Cure Alpine fundraiser to combat Alzheimer’s Disease!

The benefit for Alzheimer’s San Diego will be from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. this Friday, June 8, at the Al­pine Community Center’s Grand Ballroom, 1830 Alpine Blvd.

“We raised over $72,000 last year (county-wide) and whupped San Diego Gas & Electric’s team,” said Linda Cioffi of Alpine View Lodge. “Once again we’re doing extremely well this year, thanks to this Alpine community.”

Live and silent auctions with a San Diego beach or bay front stay-cation, area theme park tickets, a casino package, a Palm Springs getaway, Pageant of the Masters tickets and dinner, Padres dugout tickets and more are part of the fun.

The all-you-can-eat barbecue dinner catered by Descanso Junction Restaurant is $20. The Nacho Bar is $7. Call (619) 445-5291 or visit www.alzsd. org/questforthecure for information and tickets.

****

Just as the great event you’ve been planning for months begins you have unexpected guests --- sheriff’s deputies wanting to know if you have a County Event Permit!

Come to the next Hot Topics Breakfast meeting of the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Com­merce on Tuesday, June 12, to learn more about San Diego County’s events per­mit process and when a permit is required.

The county Sheriff’s Depart­ment will make the presenta­tion at the 7:15 a.m. meeting at the Alpine Woman’s Club, 2156 Alpine Blvd.

A tasty breakfast, drawings, a chance to meet new people and self introductions to the entire group are included in the $20 ticket. Reservations are re­quested.

Call (619) 445-2722 or visit www.alpinechamber.com to RSVP and pre-pay online!

•••

Make reservations now for the Chamber’s next “It’s After 5 Somewhere Mixer” on Wednes­day, June 20, at the Granite Lion Cellars in Jamul!

Enjoy tasting wine made from grapes “cradled against the sun and fed by the evening sea breezes’ and delectable hors d’oeuvres from 5-7 p.m. at the winery at 2801 Jamul Highlands Road. The East County Cham­ber of Commerce also will be there. .

Reservations are required. The mixer is free to Chamber members who make reserva­tions. The cost is $10 at the door for anyone without a reservation and non-Chamber members.

Call (619) 445-2722 or visit www.alpinechamber.com to make reservations.