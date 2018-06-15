Don’t wait until it’s too late to be in the big Al­pine 4th of July Parade.

Advance registration is required to be in this second annual parade, which will likely be a hoot to participate in or attend, based on last year’s huge turnout.

It’s presented on Wednesday, July 4, by the Kiwanis Club of Alpine, the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce and the Alpine Community Center.

The red-white-and-blue march starts at 10 a.m. from West Victoria Drive down Al­pine Boulevard. The parade ends at the big 4th of July Fes­tival at the Alpine Community Center Park, 1830 Alpine Blvd. Everyone is encouraged to wear patriotic colors!

“There are 50 entries so far in the parade and 26 vendors’ booths at the festival,” said Pene Manale, Kiwanis coordi­nator for both events. “There’s still room for a few more booths. We’re going to have two bands.”

Festival food for sale in­cludes pulled pork sandwich­es, hot dogs, chili, apple pie, ice cream, popcorn, water and snow cones.

“We have games for the kids and first, second and third-place prizes for parade en­tries,” Manale said. “A fly-over by the Buecker Squadron bi-planes will start the parade.”

The Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians is the major sponsor. Other sponsors are the Children’s Nature Retreat; Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc.; Barons Market and Alpine Landscape Ma­terials.

For parade information, rules and registration call (619) 659-8087. Call (619) 929-6826 for a ven­dor’s booth.

•••

Many thanks to everyone who visited or staffed the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce booth or donated items for it on June 8 at the San Diego County Fair in Del Mar!

“We handed out about 200 bags of Alpine promotional items from the Chamber, Cham­ber members and others,” said Lori Bledsoe, Chamber mem­bership and events director.

Jeff Morris, Chamber execu­tive administrator; Chamber Director Colleen McDade, Mc­Dade Realty Group; Don Eccker, SDRentPros; Sandi Robbins, REACH Air Medical Services and Chamber Ambassador Richard Edwords, Kamps Pro­pane, also worked the booth.

More than 20 businesses and organizations donated the pro­motional items!

•••

“Phenomenal! We knocked it out of the park!”

Linda Cioffi of the Alpine View Lodge couldn’t say enough about the successful Quest for the Cure Alpine fundraiser on June 8 to combat Alzheimer’s Disease. The event was at the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd.

“Money’s still coming in, but I know we’re going over the $50,000 mark by the end of the week,” Cioffi said. “The Alpine Community Center was so spa­cious. (Operations Manager) Cindi Robertson and her team did such a great job. They were so positive.”

The fund raising for San Di­ego County’s top Walk4ALZ team will continue on Wednes­day, the 4th of July, with a bar­becue. It starts at noon at the Alpine View Lodge, 973 Arnold Way!

Call (619) 445-5291 or visit www.alzsd.org/questforthecure for more information.