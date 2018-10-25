Now is the time to tell the San Diego Association of Gov­ernments what you think are the transportation priorities for Alpine and the Mountain Empire!

The agency, known as SAN­DAG, is seeking public input from throughout San Diego County as part of developing the “San Diego Forward: The 2019-2050 Regional Plan.”

“We need to develop the long-range transportation plan for the county for 30 years,” said Phil Trom, project manager for the long-range plan. “There’s projects throughout the entire county, including Alpine and the Mountain Empire.”

The deadline for submitting information for the first round of public input is Oct. 31, he said. Trom said there will be

ad­ditional follow up before April 2019.

“We’re reaching out broadly to groups, organizations and people throughout the region,” said the project manager. “What are the priorities for your areas?”

Anyone can take the trans­portation survey online at www.SDForward.com/survey or phone (619) 699-7330, send writ­ten comments to SANDAG, 401 B St., Ste. 800, San Diego, CA 92101, or e-mail phil.trom@san­dag.org.

•••

It’s not Halloween if you miss “The Hair Ball” in Descanso!

The Descanso Town Hall Association presents the fund raiser to maintain the historic hall from 6:30-10 p.m. this Sat­urday, Oct. 27, at 24536 Viejas Grade Road in Descanso.

It’s going to be live music by Zeeland Smiles with costume and pumpkin-carving contests and beer and wine for adults

on­ly. First place costume winner gets $100. The pumpkin carv­ing contest is at 3 p.m. That first-place prize is $50.

Town Hall members pay $10 and non-members, $15. Call (619) 445-3823 or visit www.descansotownhall.org/hairball.html for information and to buy tickets.

•••

The Alpine Mountain Em­pire Chamber of Commerce celebrates the annual instal­lation of its Board of Directors and Ambassadors this coming Monday, Oct. 29!

Chamber members and guests are invited to the dinner, which starts at 5 p.m. at VFW Bert Fuller Post 9578 at 844 Tavern Road in Alpine.

State Senator Joel Anderson will install Directors Chris Wiley of Primary Residen­tial Mortgage, Inc.; Bob Ring, Barons Market; Jan Morse, On Line Bookkeeping & Tax Ser­vice; Joseph Perricone, The Canvas Makers; Rose Signore, Postal Annex of Alpine; John Hickman, Cox Communica­tions; Sallie Brown, Mary Kay Cosmetics, and James Lindeen and Fernanda Winslett of the Alpine Castle.

Carol Morrison of the Al­pine Historical Society; Roger Garay, On Line Bookkeeping & Tax Service; Patty Tweed, Soroptimist of Alpine; Jeff Campbell, San Diego Estates and Doug Williams, Edward Jones Investments will be in­stalled by Anderson as Am­bassadors.

Reservations are requested. The $40 per person includes a braised beef dinner, no-host bar and networking. Call (619) 445-2722 or visit www.alpinecham­ber.com to RSVP.

•••

Preparing for retirement?

Learn more about the strat­egies you need for your finan­cial goal on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at VFW Post 9578, 844 Tavern Road, in Alpine.

John Leonard, Vice President and Client Advisor for JP Mor­gan, will be the speaker from 1-2 p.m.

Doug Williams of Edward Jones Investments in the Ayres Lodge Center at 1730 Alpine Blvd., Ste. 107, is hosting the event. Refreshments and light snacks will be served.

Chamber members and guests can reserve space at the educational event by call­ing (619) 445-1500 or e-mailing kristi.scherbaum@edward­jones.com no later than Oct. 25.