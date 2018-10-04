Small businesses in Alpine and the Mountain Empire can find out how the U.S. Small Busi­ness Administration (SBA) can help them on Oct. 8 in Descanso!

The SBA is sending several representatives to the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce

“Hot Topics Break­fast” meeting at the Descanso Junction Restaurant, 8306 High­way 79. The monthly Chamber meeting starts at 7:15 a.m.

“The U.S. Small Business Ad­ministration (SBA) and its re­source partners will attend the meeting to review programs and resources, and to engage with attendees on small business is­sues,” said Jamye Pritchett Sol­orzano, SBA Economic

Develop­ment Specialist/Admin Officer in San Diego.

In addition, the Chamber board will announce the organi­zation’s new executive director.

A hot breakfast, a round of self-introductions, networking and drawing tickets are includ­ed in the $20 cost per person.

Reservations are recommend­ed. To make one, call (619) 445-2722 or visit www.alpinecham­ber.com.

•••

Anyone interested in main­taining Wright’s Field as a won­derful outdoor recreation area in the heart of Alpine can partici­pate in a Trail Workday there this Saturday, Oct. 6!

Wear outdoor work clothes when you meet the Back Coun­try Land Trust staff at the trail­head. It’s behind Joan MacQueen Middle School at 2001 Tavern Road.

The volunteer effort will be from 9 a.m. to noon. All volun­teer hours may be certified for community service and student school requirements.

Call (619) 504-8181 or –mail backcountrylandtrust@gmail.com if you have questions or to RSVP.

•••

The delicious aroma of deep pit barbecued beef, pork and turkey will be irresistible on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Alpine Bert Fuller VFW Post 9578 in Alpine!

Side dishes, drawings, auc­tions, prizes and more fun starts at 1 p.m. at the Post at 844 Tav­ern Road. Enjoy the Rockhounds band from 3-7 p.m.

It’s open to the public and all proceeds will go to veterans’ or­ganizations!

To get tax-deductible tickets at $15 each in advance, call (619) 445-6040 or go to the VFW Post. Tickets will be $20 at the door. Children 6 and under are free. Please bring your favorite des­sert.