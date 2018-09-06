CHAMBER CHATTER: Sycuan Casino to host Hot Topics, cleaning the creek By the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce
Sycuan Casino and Resort will share its property updates at the Chamber’s next “Hot Topics Business Breakfast” on Tuesday, Sept. 11!
The monthly business meeting starts at 7:15 a.m. in the casino 5469 Casino Way in Alpine, off Dehesa Road in southeast El Cajon.
Sycuan Casino is hosting the breakfast in its attractive Paipas Buffet in the non-smoking section. Chamber members and guests will have a wide variety of breakfast options.
Reservations are requested for the event, which includes networking and Chamber drawings.
Everything is included in the $20 cost per ticket.
To RSVP, prepay or for more information, call (619) 445-2722 or visit www.alpinechamber. com.
•••
Enjoy the great outdoors while helping to clean up part of Alpine during the next Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 15, in Alpine!
Presented by the Back Country Land Trust (BCLT), the morning debris collection will be from 9 a.m. to noon in the 1600 block of Alpine Blvd., just west of the Tavern Road intersection and behind the Rite Aid drugstore.
“We will continue to remove trash from Alpine Creek and around the roads into and out of Alpine,” said Jon Green, BCLT’s program and outreach director. “There will be 106 ‘I Love a Clean San Diego’ sites around the county. We’re hosting our 5th Annual Coastal Cleanup. Alpine is the furthest inland site.”
For more information call (619) 504-8181 or visit www. backcountrylandtrust.org.
•••
The Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce is now open 9-5 Monday through Friday!
Stop by our second-floor office in Suite 208 of the Alpine Regional Center at 1620 Alpine Blvd. to get free member brochures, maps, Chamber information and referrals.
We’re always interested in hearing from residents, businesses and organizations.
Call (619) 445-2722 if you need directions. Our door is always open!
•••
As this year’s hurricane season begins in the Southeastern USA and following the West Fire blaze in Alpine, here’s a nice reminder that Alpine gives as well as receives.
On Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, Maurice McClung sent the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce this note about Hurricane Harvey relief supplies that had arrived in a Texas town right after the big weather disaster there..
“I live in the area impacted by hurricane Harvey,” McClung wrote. “This afternoon I helped unload four truckloads of relief supplies sent from Alpine California to Brookshire Texas. I don’t know anyone in Alpine, but thank you for your efforts to help.”