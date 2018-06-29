It takes so many busy bees to make a Queen Bee Brunch.

The Chamber thanks everyone who made this year’s big event on June 23 at the Alpine Commu­nity Center a honey of a good time. It was twice as successful as last year’s first event.

The unsung heroes include table decorators, auction donors and others.

Hats off to cre­ative, marvelous table decorators Peggy Easterling, Karen Snipes, Dana Paskle, Su­san Hobbs, Jamie Dominguez, Rose Signore, Alpine Community Cen­ter, Grossmont Es­crow, Kathy Foster, Chris Rubin and Mauzy Heating Air Solar!

And a huge thanks to everyone who donated to the delightful auction baskets --- Viejas Casino & Resort, Ace Hardware, Alpine Community Center, Back In Time Vintage Emporium, Baron’s Market, Berk­shire Hathaway, Linda Cioffi, Grossmont Escrow, Kahoots, Kiwanis of Alpine, Massage La Mesa, Natural Instincts, Louise Phipps, Postal Annex of Alpine and Karen Snipes!

As for those classy, sassy ladies on the Dana’s Boutique Fashion Show runway, Peggy Easter­ling, Bailey Easterling, Diana Flores, Dee Am­mon, Linda Whitlock, Connie O’Donnell, Kate O’Donnell, Brittany Progh, Sharon Beale, Kattey Haislip, Brittney Weeks, Alyssa Hobbs, Jan Morse and Julie Wiley are all models of perfection!

Chamber directors Rose Signore of Postal An­nex of Alpine donated printing for the party and Chris Wiley of Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. contributed all that smooth wine, so please take a bow!

•••

Learn more about the future of local water at the next Chamber “Hot Topic Monthly Breakfast” on Tuesday, July 10, in Alpine!

The Padre Municipal Dam Water District, a Chamber member, will present updates about the East County Advanced Water Purification Project and Padre Dam’s Eastern Secondary Connection Project.

The breakfast starts at 7:15 a.m. VFW Bert Fuller Post 9578, 844 Tavern Road.

Reservations are requested. The $20 ticket includes a hearty meal, networking and an op­portunity to introduce yourself, your business or organization to the entire group.

To RSVP, prepay or get more information, call (619) 445-2722 or visit www.AlpineChamber.com.

•••

It’s anchors aweigh on the 2018 Summer Con­cert series in Alpine this Friday, June 29, as the U.S. Navy 32nd Street Band cruises into the Al­pine Community Center Park!

All the free Friday night concerts start at 7:30 p.m. in the park at 1830 Alpine Blvd.

Bring a blanket and a chair to relax or dance to jazz, funk, Dixieland and rhythm and blues at this first concert. Food will be sold.

Call (619) 445-7330 or visit www.alpinecommu­nitycenter.com for information.