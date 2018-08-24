The donation stories about the West Fire Ben­efit Dinner & Auction on Aug.18 are amazing!

With the final tally still under way on Aug. 21, it was clear that all of the contributions and dona­tions had surpassed most expectations, thanks to many, many people, businesses and organizations throughout the region.

Every bit counts for those who lost part or all of their homes in the July 6 wildfire in East Alpine.

“We did have one donation that really touched my heart, because we had one person who couldn’t afford a benefit ticket but he sent $15,” said Lori Bledsoe, Chamber membership and events direc­tor. “People wanted to help so much that they gave whatever they could.”

Thank you, everyone!

•••

West Fire survivors who need help can contact Dawn Hubert of the county-wide Community Re­covery Team, which will help determine who gets money raised.

Hubert can be reached at (619) 322-5797.

•••

Want to learn the “Lessons from the West Fire?”

That’s the topic of discussion on Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Alpine Library at 1752 Alpine Blvd. The free session by the Alpine Fire Protection District starts at 5:30 p.m.

Alpine Fire Marshal Jason McBroom will dis­cuss what’s being learned from the major wildfire that burned 38 homes and damaged 21 others on July 6.

There will be talk about defensible space around homes and other buildings, why the space is required and how the fire department uses that space.

Home ignition zones, also known as HIZs, and what homeowners can do right now to increase their chances of surviving a wildfire will also be talked about.

Call the library at (619) 445-4221 for more in­formation.

•••

Chamber members and guests are invited to meet and listen to area political candidates on Thursday, Aug. 30, at “Politics in Paradise” in El Cajon.

The Alpine, Lakeside, La Mesa, San Diego East County and Santee Chambers of Commerce and the San Diego East County Economic Develop­ment Council are partnering for the event.

It will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Water Con­servation Garden at Cuyamaca College, 12122 Cuyamaca College Drive.

The $25 advance tickets for candidates and Chamber members include food, wine and beer samples from local vendors. Tickets are $30 for guests of members and at the door.

Candidates will have an opportunity to give a brief “elevator speech” in addition to talking with everyone there.

Advance registration is requested by Friday, Aug.24, at www.eastcountychamber.org or phone (619) 440-6161.