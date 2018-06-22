Chamber promotes Alpine at county fair By Joe Naiman
The San Diego County Fair has a Chamber Day program to showcase a specific chamber of commerce for the day. The Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce took advantage of that program June 8.
“I thought it went well. It was my first time being at the event, but we had a lot of interaction with fairgoers,” said chamber executive director Jeff Morris.
The chamber had giveaway bags and provided more than 200 of those to fair attendees. “We definitely got the word out about Alpine,” Morris said.
Morris was joined by approximately half a dozen chamber members. The fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Fridays, and the chamber began setting up about 9:30 a.m. Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce staff members began dismantling the booth contents after 6:00 p.m.
In addition to providing the giveaway bags, the booth participants had conversations with fairgoers about Alpine’s amenities - and also Alpine’s location. “Those kinds of orientation conversations were pretty common,” Morris said. “Most people think it’s further away from the city than it is, so it’s a great thing for us to be able to clarify.”
The day at the fair also allowed the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce to promote Pine Valley Days with a flyer.
“It was a great opportunity to be out in front of a few thousand people to promote Alpine and the backcountry,” Morris said.