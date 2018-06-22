The San Diego County Fair has a Chamber Day program to showcase a specific chamber of com­merce for the day. The Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce took advantage of that program June 8.

“I thought it went well. It was my first time being at the event, but we had a lot of interaction with fairgoers,” said chamber executive director Jeff Morris.

The chamber had giveaway bags and provided more than 200 of those to fair attendees. “We defi­nitely got the word out about Alpine,” Morris said.

Morris was joined by approximately half a doz­en chamber members. The fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Fridays, and the chamber began setting up about 9:30 a.m. Alpine Mountain Empire Cham­ber of Commerce staff members began disman­tling the booth contents after 6:00 p.m.

In addition to providing the giveaway bags, the booth participants had conversations with fairgo­ers about Alpine’s amenities - and also Alpine’s lo­cation. “Those kinds of orientation conversations were pretty common,” Morris said. “Most people think it’s further away from the city than it is, so it’s a great thing for us to be able to clarify.”

The day at the fair also allowed the Alpine Mountain Empire Chamber of Commerce to pro­mote Pine Valley Days with a flyer.

“It was a great opportunity to be out in front of a few thousand people to promote Alpine and the backcountry,” Morris said.